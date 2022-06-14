Miranda Lambert Performs “Actin’ Up” And “Tin Man” At The 2022 TIME100 Gala

Trailblazers recently flocked to Manhattan to attend the 2022 TIME100 Gala, including country music’s very own Miranda Lambert. In late May, the multi-platinum artist scored a spot on Time Magazine’s 2022 TIME100 list of most influential people worldwide.
It’s not “Strange” that Lambert received the prestigious honor, as her philanthropic efforts and contribution to the genre have been recognized by many. The hitmaker walked the red carpet at the star-studded affair in a custom-made Christian Siriano gown and with her husband Brendan McLoughlin on her arm. While dressed to the nines in an elegant ensemble, the songstress expressed her gratitude and spoke out about being a leader for women in country music.
“It’s a huge honor. It’s a huge deal to me. I was actually shocked, but I’m so thankful to be a part of this and know all the work I’ve done over the last 20 years in this industry has gotten me here, and I am doing some change for good,” Lambert told TIME. “I definitely feel like the tide is turning, and I am so thankful that I was part of that. I hope I can continue to be. All of us girls stick together, and I think it’s really important. If I could be holding up the arms of my sisters, I am so happy to do that.”