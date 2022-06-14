Miranda Lambert Performs “Actin’ Up” And “Tin Man” At The 2022 TIME100 Gala

</noscript> </div>

With electrifying guitar riffs and heavy percussion backing her vocals, Lambert tells a story about a woman “Actin’ Up” and craving adventure. The gritty mid-tempo anthem produced by Lambert, Luke Dick, and longtime collaborator Jon Randall, is the opening hit on her 12-song project. Following that toe-tapping track, she delivered an emotional rendition of 2016 “Tin Man,” which displays her rich knack for storytelling.

TIME acknowledged Lambert’s vulnerability, honesty, and impressive songwriting abilities.

“That’s what country music is – three chords and the truth,” she said while pointing out the genre’s core fundamentals. “And that’s all I’ve ever wanted to do. I think it’s very important to stay true to that. I’m one of the lucky ones who’s gotten to do this for almost two decades now in country music. So, I’m just going to continue to share my message and hope it helps others,” she concluded.

While using the power of music to advocate for females in country or push societal norms, Lambert also built the MuttNation Foundation from the ground up. The successful nonprofit provides support to animal shelters nationwide and encourages individuals to adopt and not shop.

Lambert was slated in the “innovators group,” among other trailblazers such as Zendaya, Taika Waititi, Demna, and more. Lambert is also the only country music artist featured in the 2022 roundup. The world-renowned magazine recognizes “the impact, innovation, and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals.”

Award-winning songstress, Elle King has felt the positive effect of the 27-year-old as she worked closely with Lambert on their record-breaking single, “Drunk (And I Don’t Want to Go Home).” After becoming the first female duo to grace the top of the charts since 1993, King shared a sweet tribute to honor the vocalist.

“That’s her vibe: she’s all about making everybody feel welcome. And there is not one inauthentic hair on her head,” says King about Lambert. “Her shows are incredible; from start to finish, she gives it her absolute all. It was an honor to collaborate with her on our duet last year, which broke decades-long country records. But the reason that I like Miranda so much is because she is one of the absolute funniest people I’ve ever met. When she and I get together, we don’t lose our voices because we’re singing or because we’re drinking. It’s because we laugh the whole time,” she concluded.

The inspiring artist will be touching the hearts of fans this summer, as she is slated to perform at music festivals nationwide. Lambert is set to bring her Texas twang to sin city for a 24-date residency starting in September of 2022. Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency is expected to take place at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. For upcoming appearances and tickets, visit mirandalambert.com.