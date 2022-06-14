Lainey Wilson Talks “Yellowstone,” How She Was Cast In the Next Season

Lainey Wilson explained how her role in “Yellowstone” came about – and the answer is simple. She and “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan were friends first.
The story started in 2018, Wilson said, when her manager sent some of her music for possible consideration for use on Season 2 of “Yellowstone.” Wilson didn’t have a record deal yet, but her song “Working Overtime” was chosen for the series.
“[Taylor Sheridan] was a fan of mine; we’re fans of his,” Wilson told Audacy’s Katie Neal at CMA Fest this weekend. “He invited us to Vegas to play at this horse riding competition where I got to hang out with him, talk to him, shake his hand, and get to know him. We exchanged numbers, and he’s put three of my songs in his show so far.”