Billy Ray Cyrus Reflects Performing With Dierks Bentley: “Honored To Share The Stage”

No ticket-holder at CMA Fest had an “Achy Breaky Heart,” when Dierks Bentley welcomed Billy Ray Cyrus to the stage for an impromptu performance.

As country music fans squeezed into Nashville’s Nissan Stadium like sardines Sunday (June 12) evening, Bentley closed out the four-day festival with numerous surprises up his sleeve. As the lively audience sang along to his chart-topping hits and bluegrass-like moments, they did not expect to be brought back to the ‘90s with the platinum-selling single, “Achy Breaky Heart.”

In honor of the 1992 track turning 30 this year, the country icon did not hesitate to join Bentley for a jaw-dropping duet of the old-school tune penned by Don Von Tress. The two hitmakers delivered the catchy classic together – as Cyrus picked at his electric guitar and displayed his gritty vocals, that traditional country buffs fell in love with nearly three decades ago.

Following the act, Cyrus took to social media to express his gratitude and to reflect on the unforgettable occasion.

“What a night to remember! I have been part of 30 Fan Fair/ @cma Music Fests, but none meant more to me than last night!” he explained alongside a carousel of photos. “Can’t thank everyone enough! @dierksbentley, you, your band, and your crew are stellar! Honored to share the stage with you. @elleking you raise the bar on talent, your spirit is a blessing…and to the fans you brought the harmony you are the foundation to this gift we call music,” he added.

Bentley instantly ran to the comment section to praise the legend and to ask for “pointers” on his line-dancing moves.

“Dude!! Feelings mutual. It was a huge honor for me and the guys to get a chance to share the stage with you,” said the multi-platinum artist. “Been a fan from day 1. Still am, and always will be. Sorry I messed up my BRC dance moves. I could use a few pointers next time before we go on stage! Hahaha”

Country-rock vocalist Elle King chimed in to mention that Cyrus made CMA Fest “unforgettable.” King was glued to Bentley’s side all weekend long, as the two were filming for the upcoming ABC CMA Fest 2022 special. King and Bentley are slated to co-host the televised segment, which will air on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

During the high-energy act – King rolled out from backstage to deliver their recently released duet, “Worth a Shot.” The undeniable earworm, follows their 2016 Grammy-nominated and CMA Award-winning single “Different for Girls.” The powerhouse songstress also joined Bentley for a chilling cover of Charlie Daniels Band’s “Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

“Nashville, #CMAFest…Thank you for giving me a seat at the table. You have no idea how electrifying that felt to sing my heart out for you,” King wrote on Instagram after the eventful affair. “Thank you so much for this weekend. I love you country music!!!”

Bentley previously embarked on his headlining Beers On Me Tour with Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning. As the hitmaker hits major cities nationwide, King will be joining Chris Stapleton on the All American Road Show trek for select dates.