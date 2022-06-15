Carly Pearce Raises Over 10K For Music Health Alliance After Opening Her Closet To Fans

Carly Pearce: “I am overjoyed by your generosity. I am thrilled that so many of my clothes have a new home.”

Carly Pearce welcomed fans into her closet and allowed them to pick “Every Little Thing” for charity.

The multi-platinum artist gave the country community ultimate access to her high-end wardrobe during a CMA Fest pop-up called “Carly’s Closet” to help raise money for the Music Health Alliance. Pearce took part in MHA’s mission to provide free healthcare advocacy and support to more than 18,000 music industry members across 49 states.

“I recently did some spring cleaning and found that I had so many clothes that need new owners. Who better to pass them along to than my fans!?” shared Pearce ahead of the event. “Access to healthcare is something we all need and deserve, and the Music Health Alliance has been providing resources to artists, songwriters and musicians for over 15 years,” she added.

Pearce handpicked more than 100 pieces from her closet – including shoes, accessories, and sentimental items worn during her rise to fame. Festival-goers had the opportunity to rummage through staples at their leisure or to purchase familiar articles from her “Next Girl” music video, the 2021 ACM Awards, and striking concert looks. To bring the initiative to the next level, Pearce posted exclusive items online to give individuals not in attendance the chance to browse and elevate their style.

The hitmaker recently (June 14) took to social media and revealed the jaw-dropping grand total. With the help of her loyal fans, Pearce garnered over $10,000 during the first-ever CMA fundraiser.

“Thank you to everyone who came to the inaugural Carly’s Closet event! You raised over 10,000 for the @musichealthalliiance!” she wrote with pride and gratitude. “I am overjoyed by your generosity. I loved meeting you and looking in your shopping bags to see what you purchased. I am thrilled that so many of my clothes have a new home…and that we are helping the people who make the music in the process. Shall we do it again next year?”

Fans who bought items ran to the comment section to praise the achievement and share what the memorabilia means to them.

“I got a gem of a shirt that I will cherish always, and so happy to be a part of this fundraiser. You are always so giving, Carly. And yes, please do it again next year,” a fashionista gushed. “YES, I love my new tank and that it came with a picture of you performing in it. Love you, Carly!!” shared another shopper.

Following the successful pop-up, she dominated her first headlining performance at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. Pearce will continue to lend a helping hand and touch hearts on Kenny Chesney’s Here And Now Tour alongside Old Dominion and country duo Dan + Shay. Tickets are available to purchase, here.