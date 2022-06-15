TUNE IN: “CMT CROSSROADS” With Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas Tonight

Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas will bring ‘fire’ to “CMT Crossroads” tonight and leave viewers better for it during their collaboration on the network’s popular cross-genre series.
“CMT Crossroads: Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton” will air 10p/9c tonight on the network. Encore showings are slated for Wednesday, June 15 at 11p/10c and Sunday, June 19 at 12p/11c on CMT and on MTV Live on Thursday, June 23rd at 5p/4c and 8p/7c.
The country singer and the psychedelic-soul duo sing each other’s songs during the show. “CMT Crossroads: Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton” will include high-energy and stripped-back, soulful versions of Black Pumas’ “Fire” and “Confines” and Guyton’s “Black Like Me” and “Better Than You Left Me.” The episode highlights the effortless blend of retro-funk and powerhouse vocals interspersed with conversations where the artists share how music impacted their lives, their shared journeys in the industry and their songwriting processes.