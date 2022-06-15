TUNE IN: “CMT CROSSROADS” With Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas Tonight

“CMT Crossroads: Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton” will air 10p/9c tonight on the network. Encore showings are slated for Wednesday, June 15 at 11p/10c and Sunday, June 19 at 12p/11c on CMT and on MTV Live on Thursday, June 23rd at 5p/4c and 8p/7c.

Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas will bring ‘fire’ to “CMT Crossroads” tonight and leave viewers better for it during their collaboration on the network’s popular cross-genre series.

“CMT Crossroads: Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton” will air 10p/9c tonight on the network. Encore showings are slated for Wednesday, June 15 at 11p/10c and Sunday, June 19 at 12p/11c on CMT and on MTV Live on Thursday, June 23rd at 5p/4c and 8p/7c.

The country singer and the psychedelic-soul duo sing each other’s songs during the show. “CMT Crossroads: Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton” will include high-energy and stripped-back, soulful versions of Black Pumas’ “Fire” and “Confines” and Guyton’s “Black Like Me” and “Better Than You Left Me.” The episode highlights the effortless blend of retro-funk and powerhouse vocals interspersed with conversations where the artists share how music impacted their lives, their shared journeys in the industry and their songwriting processes.



“It was a pleasure to collaborate with Mickey Guyton for CMT Crossroads,” Black Pumas said. “Hearing her voice on our song ’Fire’ was really incredible. She added so much of her own style to it in a way that still felt familiar to the song. We’re excited for everyone to see all of our performances together.” Guyton added: “We are huge Black Pumas fans in my house, so I was so excited to do this CMT Crossroads. Eric and Adrian are just incredible, and I hope everyone enjoys it as much as we did.” “CMT Crossroads: Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton” marks the duo’s first time on the series and Guyton’s second. Guyton recently appeared on “CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends” with fellow female country singers Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark and Carly Pearce. “CMT Crossroads: Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton” is executive produced by CMT’s Margaret Comeaux and Switched On Entertainment’s John Hamlin. The Executives in Charge of Production are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino. Leslie Fram is Executive in Charge of Talent; Shanna Strassberg is Talent Producer. For more information, find CMT Crossroads on Facebook and YouTube and use the hashtag #CMTcrossroads. Cindy Watts Embedded from www.youtube.com



