Watch: Cole Swindell Leads ‘Forever And Ever, Amen’ Toast to Randy Travis When Travis Drops By His Concert

Warner Music Nashville celebrated its healthy roster of hit artists Saturday night with a family reunion of sorts at the sold-out Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville. Cole Swindell headlined the event with support from Ingrid Andress, Randall King and Shy Carter. But it was Randy Travis – who wasn’t on the roster – who stole the show.

Before he took the stage, an exuberant Swindell welcomed Travis to the backstage area, which was a space between the tour buses at the loading dock. Travis’ wife Mary was there, and Swindell bounded off his bus, shook Travis’ hand and said, “Thank you for being here. Oh man, I don’t even want to go on stage now. I just want to hang out with you.”

Swindell then led a toast to Travis, his band and crew raising their shot-sized red solo cups.

“Randy, thank you so much for all you’ve done and for inspiring us and being kind to new artists everywhere,” Swindell told Travis. “You’re the best. I’m proud to be a fan. Thank you for being here.

“Forever and ever amen, on three,” Swindell told his crew.

Later in the show, Swindell incorporated Travis’ name into his new single “She Had Me at Heads Carolina.” He also brought Travis on stage and told fans the Country Music Hall of Famer is “one of my biggest influences.”

Swindell’s Ascend Amphitheater set included his hits “Chillin’ It,” “Single Saturday Night,” “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight” and his most recent No. 1 song “Never Say Never.” He’s also gearing up for a new tour.

Swindell revealed plans this week for his headlining Back Down To The Bar Tour that will launch Sept. 23, 2022, at Floores Country Store in Helotes, TX. Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe will be Swindell’s supporting acts on the tour. He’ll return to Nashville near the end of the tour to headline Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 3

“We had so much fun on the Down To The Bar Tour in the spring that I decided we just needed to go Back Down To The Bar in the fall!” laughed Cole Swindell. “I couldn’t NOT take Ashley Cooke back out with us on this tour because she is just incredible and fans love her. I’ve also been watching what Dylan [Marlowe] has been doing for a while now so I’m so excited he is going to join us. Touring has just had a new meaning this past year and I can’t wait to show the fans what we have in store for them on the Back Down To The Bar Tour!”

Swindell’s Down Home Crew will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the Back Down To The Bar Tour during the “Down Home Crew Presale” beginning Tuesday June 14 at 10 a.m. local.

Tickets will go on sale to the public 10 a.m. Friday, June 17. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ColeSwindell.com.

Cole Swindell’s Back Down To The Bar Tour:

Sept 23 Helotes, TX Floores Country Store

Sept 24 Fort. Worth, TX Billy Bob’s Texas

Sept 30 Round Rock, TX Round Rock Amphitheatre

Oct. 1 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

Oct. 6 Grand Junction, CO Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Oct. 7 Prescott Valley, AZ Findlay Toyota Center

Oct. 13 Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewing Company

Oct. 14 Owensboro, KY Owensboro Sports Center

Oct. 20 Erie, PA Warner Theater

Oct. 21 Boston, MA House of Blues | Coreyfest

Oct. 22 Huntington, NY The Paramount

Nov. 3 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 4 *Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Resort & Casino-Beau Rivage Theatre

Nov. 5 Fayeteville, AR JJ’s Live

Nov. 11 **Verona, NY Turning Stone Resort Casino

Nov. 12 Johnstown, PA Cambria County War Memorial

Nov. 17 Saint Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Nov. 18 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando

Nov. 19 Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheater