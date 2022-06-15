Faith Hill Talks Acting Career And Why “1883” With Husband Tim McGraw Was A No-Brainer: “The Script Was So Well Written”

Country music icon Faith Hill recently (June 14) appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to dish on why she once placed acting on the back-burner and to talk about her success with “1883.”
The “Breathe” singer currently stars in the “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” alongside Tim McGraw. While the husband-wife duo receive praise for their extraordinary acting in the action-packed series, Hill told Clarkson that she never expected to work in Hollywood again after her role in “The Stepford Wives.”
Hill played “Stepford” wife, Sarah Sunderson in the 2004 film. Although the 54-year-old worked alongside critically acclaimed talent such as Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick, Bette Midler, Glenn Close, Roger Bart, Christopher Walken, and more – she said that her experience on set was far from amazing.
On the heels of the big-screen gig, Hill’s music career was just getting off the ground and she was starting a family with McGraw. Therefore, she did not think twice about taking a long hiatus from acting.
“My career took off, no time, had babies, and I had done a couple of things,” Hill told Clarkson. “I did ’Stepford Wives’ with an amazing cast. But it wasn’t the best experience. So, I said, ’I will never ever, ever, ever, ever do another one, a movie,” she added while laughing.