Chris Stapleton Honored With Sweeping New Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame

The recognition keeps rolling in for Chris Stapleton.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will spotlight Stapleton in its newest exhibit, Chris Stapleton: Since 1978, presented by Ram Trucks.

Stapleton’s showcase will open July 1 and run through May 14, 2023. It will highlight the steps of his musical career from his early days in Kentucky to his success as a Nashville songwriter and his rise as one of country music’s most influential voices.

“Chris Stapleton is a powerful and emotive singer, a prolific and poetic songwriter, and a skilled and expressive guitar player,” said Kyle Young, chief executive officer for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, in a statement. “His rise as a successful artist may have seemed instantaneous to many, but he has been a force in country music for more than 20 years – whether writing hit songs for other country artists or contributing to studio recordings. Throughout it all, he has maintained his own unique perspective by staying true to his authentic self and artistic vision, and he continues to open the door to country music for new fans across generations and genres.”

Stapleton was born April 15, 1978, and raised in Johnson County, in eastern Kentucky. He started writing songs and playing guitar as a teenager and found inspiration in various artists and musical styles, including Ricky Skaggs, the Judds and Dwight Yoakam, Otis Redding, blues artist Freddie King and Aerosmith and Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers.

Stapleton has collaborated with artists ranging from traditional country artist Bobby Bare to guitar wizard Carlos Santana, and pop stars Justin Timberlake and P!nk. Before his success as an artist, Stapleton wrote more than 170 songs that were recorded by artists, including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Alison Krauss and Union Station, George Strait, Sheryl Crow, Thomas Rhett, Lee Ann Womack and more.

Chris Stapleton’s Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit includes:

-Stapleton’s 1966 Gibson Trini Lopez Standard electric guitar used while recording “Traveller.”

-Stapleton’s first guitar amplifier, a 1960s Gibson GA-8 Discoverer, which he used extensively, including at performances in the early 2000s.

-The Pendleton flannel jacket, Dee Cee denim western shirt, and Manuel leather vest worn by Stapleton on the album cover of Traveller.

-Waffle House Golden Waffle award, or “Tunie,” which recognizes Stapleton as the most-played artist on the restaurant chain’s jukeboxes in 2019.

-A LEGO model of Stapleton and his band onstage, elements of which were animated for the LEGO-themed music video for “Second One to Know” (2019).

More information about this exhibition can be found at www.CountryMusicHallofFame.org.