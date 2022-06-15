Jon Pardi Talks Fourth Album “Mr. Saturday Night”

Jon Pardi has lived a lot of life in the last few years, and now he’s ready to pour that experience into his fourth studio album, “Mr. Saturday Night.”
Pardi revealed plans for the highly anticipated album on Wednesday. “Mr. Saturday Night” will be available Sept. 2 but can be pre-ordered now.
“A lot of time was spent living with the songs on this record,” Pardi said in a statement. “There is more life experience on ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ than any album I’ve released before. I chose ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ as the title track because it’s special to me. I’ve been hanging onto it for three years and can’t wait for people to hear it and the rest of these songs.”
Pardi said on social media that he just finished the album and he couldn’t wait to tell people about it.
The album is home to 14 songs, including the title track, “Last Night Lonely” and “Fill ‘Er Up.” If “Last Night Lonely” is any indication, “Mr. Saturday Night” is set to be one of the most successful albums of Pardi’s career. The song is already a Top 15 hit and has garnered over 55 million global streams.