Jon Pardi Talks Fourth Album “Mr. Saturday Night”

Jon Pardi: "There is more life experience on ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ than any album I’ve released before."

Jon Pardi has lived a lot of life in the last few years, and now he’s ready to pour that experience into his fourth studio album, “Mr. Saturday Night.”

Pardi revealed plans for the highly anticipated album on Wednesday. “Mr. Saturday Night” will be available Sept. 2 but can be pre-ordered now.

“A lot of time was spent living with the songs on this record,” Pardi said in a statement. “There is more life experience on ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ than any album I’ve released before. I chose ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ as the title track because it’s special to me. I’ve been hanging onto it for three years and can’t wait for people to hear it and the rest of these songs.”

Pardi said on social media that he just finished the album and he couldn’t wait to tell people about it.

The album is home to 14 songs, including the title track, “Last Night Lonely” and “Fill ‘Er Up.” If “Last Night Lonely” is any indication, “Mr. Saturday Night” is set to be one of the most successful albums of Pardi’s career. The song is already a Top 15 hit and has garnered over 55 million global streams.



Midland’s Mark Wystrach is lobbying for a Jon Pardi/Midland tour since Pardi’s new album is called “Mr. Saturday Night” and Midland’s is “The King of Saturday Night.” “Dreamy,” Wystrach commented. The country singer co-produced his album with Bart Butler and Ryan Gore, and he plans to take the new songs on the road this soon during his AIN’T ALWAYS THE COWBOY TOUR. Pardi, along with support acts Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters, will launch the tour on July 14 in Irving, Texas. Stops along the way include Las Vegas, Boston, New York, and Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater on Oct. 1, about one month after the album is released. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit jonpardi.com/tour. Jon Pardi’s AIN’T ALWAYS THE COWBOY TOUR Dates: 7/14 | Irving, TX/ Toyota Music Factory – Texas Lottery Plaza 7/15 | Belton, TX/Bell County Expo Center 7/16 | Oklahoma City, OK/Zoo Amphitheatre 7/22 | Sacramento, CA/Golden 1 Center 7/23 | Bend, OR/Hayden Homes Amphitheater 7/24 | Airway Heights, WA/Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Pend Oreille Pavilion 8/4 | Inglewood, CA/YouTube Theater 8/5 | Santa Barbara, CA/Santa Barbara Bowl 8/6 | Las Vegas, NV/Red Rock Casino 8/19 | Lampe, MO/Black Oak Amphitheater 8/20 | Terre Haute, IN/ The Mill 8/25 | Raleigh, NC/Red Hat Amphitheater 8/27 | Sharpsburg, KY/Barnyard Amphitheater 9/8 | Rochester, MN/Mayo Civic Center Park 9/9 | Milwaukee, WI/BMO Harris Pavilion 9/10 | Sterling Heights, MI/Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre 9/15 | Bridgeport, CT/Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater 9/16 | Big Flats, NY/Summer Stage @ Tags 9/17 | Huber Heights, OH/Rose Music Center 9/22 | New York, NY/Pier 17- the rooftop 9/23 | Gilford, NH/Bank of NH Pavilion 9/24 | Boston, MA/Leader Bank Pavilion 9/29 | Southaven, MS/Landers Center* 9/30 | Huntsville, AL/Von Braun Center* 10/1 | Nashville, TN/Ascend Amphitheater*

*Priscilla Block appearing in place of Hailey Whitters




