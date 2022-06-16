Music

Post Malone May Be Dropping A Country Album: “There’s Nothing Stopping Me”

Post Malone wants fans to know that he's "allowed" to record a country collection.
A familiar face is thinking about taking the country music genre by storm, and the name of the A-lister will surprise you.

Critically acclaimed hip-hop artist Post Malone recently (June 14) appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” to perform “Better Man” by American rock band Pearl Jam and to share that a country collection may be on the horizon.

It’s only been three weeks since the “Circles” singer dropped his 16-song record “Twelve Carat Toothache,” but he’s already talking about his next career move. Ahead of the rendition of the ’90s classic, Malone told Stern that he’s pondering the idea of dipping his toes in country music.

