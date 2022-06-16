Post Malone May Be Dropping A Country Album: “There’s Nothing Stopping Me”

</noscript> </div>

The singer-songwriter continued to mention that he’s waiting for the perfect time to crossover into the genre. During the show, Malone subtly shared that he welcomed his first child with his fiancée in May. The news about his daughter followed the release of his fourth studio album and multi-city tour announcement with rapper Roddy Ricch. Malone confirmed with Stern that he will dabble in the honky tonk scene once he has spare time.

“[I] split my time between a lot of different things because I am happily obligated to do concerts and show love to my fans … and then I’m happily obligated to write music and make beats by myself, and I’m happily obligated to, you know, take care of my family,” he explained. “So, it’s a lot of time, and it’s about finding that space to allot that time.”

He warned fans that he will be taking “another year” to himself, before jumping into the studio to “make a f–ing country album.”

Talks about a country record does not come as a surprise, as the Texas native previously played a trick on fans, as he teased a country album featuring Dwight Yoakam in 2021. The chart-topping musician brought the April fool’s joke to the next level when he tweeted, “LET’S GO BOYSSS!!! @DwightYoakam.”

Malone left the country community disappointed once he confirmed the misleading information. The well-played prank was more than believable, as Malone has shared his love for the genre and has released several country covers.

Malone’s Texas twang shines through in his remarkable rendition of Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)” during a virtual benefit concert organized by Matthew McConaughey in 2021. In 2018 he delivered an acoustic version of Hank Williams Jr.’s “There’s A Tear In My Beer” and Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” in 2013.

Thanks @postmalone for the hospitality tonight…and for putting on a great show…and for introducing me to your mom. pic.twitter.com/oi5YTdinQ9 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 5, 2020

In 2019 Malone performed alongside Keith Urban and introduced Carrie Underwood to his mother backstage at a live show. Most recently, the Malone teamed up with fast-rising bluegrass star Billy Strings to deliver a jaw-dropping version of “Cocaine Blues” by Johnny Cash at a concert in Southern California.

As listeners wait for the heavily tatted vocalist to release additional details on the potential country project, they can catch him on tour in September. Malone will kick off his run in Omaha, Nebraska and wrap at the legendary Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. Tickets are available for purchase, here.