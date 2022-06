CMT Premiere: Kimberly Kelly Namechecks Beloved Country Songs in Nostalgic New Video “Summers Like That”

Kimberly Kelly takes a nostalgic stroll through ‘90s country and a whole lot of memories with her new song and video, “Summers Like That.”

Written by Karyn Rochelle and Bobby Tomberlin, “Summers Like That” entwines song titles by artists including Deana Carter, Trisha Yearwood, Pam Tillis, Brooks & Dunn and George Strait with pivotal, coming-of-age memories. The video, directed by Tyler Barksdale, marries the present with flashbacks of heartfelt scenes to create a relatable clip that pulls on the heartstrings.



“This video brings my song to life by playing out what young love looks like,” says the Texas-born singer. “Tyler, the director, did an amazing job using subtle imagery that mirrors the song’s lyrics and the story in addition to what the actors are doing. The carnival scene wasn’t planned either — it just happened to be set up nearby the weekend we shot. The carnival alone added a whole other level of charm to the story and song.”

Shooting the video wasn’t without lighthearted moments. Kelly remembers Barksdale’s car battery died at the second location, and she had to give his car a jump. While one of the crew members was under the hood of her car securing the cables, she gave him the fright of his life.

“I honked the horn before he finished unhooking the jump clamps,” Kelly recalls. “I scared the shit out of him, and everybody laughed. He was the quietest all day, and I finally had an opportunity to get a rise out of him.”

Pranks aside, Kelly hopes country music fans can see themselves in the music video.

“I hope it takes them back to their first loves and the summers where you didn’t have a care in the world besides when was the next time you were going to see your boyfriend or girlfriend,” she says. “It was so exciting to really see the song come to life!”