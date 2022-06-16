CMT Premiere: Kimberly Kelly Namechecks Beloved Country Songs in Nostalgic New Video “Summers Like That”

</noscript> </div>

Shooting the video wasn’t without lighthearted moments. Kelly remembers Barksdale’s car battery died at the second location, and she had to give his car a jump. While one of the crew members was under the hood of her car securing the cables, she gave him the fright of his life.

“I honked the horn before he finished unhooking the jump clamps,” Kelly recalls. “I scared the shit out of him, and everybody laughed. He was the quietest all day, and I finally had an opportunity to get a rise out of him.”

Pranks aside, Kelly hopes country music fans can see themselves in the music video.

“I hope it takes them back to their first loves and the summers where you didn’t have a care in the world besides when was the next time you were going to see your boyfriend or girlfriend,” she says. “It was so exciting to really see the song come to life!”