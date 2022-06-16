CMT Premiere: Kimberly Kelly Namechecks Beloved Country Songs in Nostalgic New Video “Summers Like That”

Kimberly Kelly takes a nostalgic stroll through ‘90s country and a whole lot of memories with her new song and video, “Summers Like That.”
Written by Karyn Rochelle and Bobby Tomberlin, “Summers Like That” entwines song titles by artists including Deana Carter, Trisha Yearwood, Pam Tillis, Brooks & Dunn and George Strait with pivotal, coming-of-age memories. The video, directed by Tyler Barksdale, marries the present with flashbacks of heartfelt scenes to create a relatable clip that pulls on the heartstrings.