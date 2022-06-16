Walker Hayes And Wife Laney Celebrates 18th Wedding Anniversary At Applebee’s

Walker Hayes and wife Laney teach fans how to have the ultimate Applebee's experience and reflect on their relationship.

Walker Hayes and his wife Laney celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary with a bourbon street steak and an Oreo shake at Applebee’s.

The country couple spent their recent (June 13) date night at the chain restaurant to honor their endless love, but most importantly, to use their gold card to pay for dinner. The franchise gifted the hitmaker with the golden discount card, which was discontinued in 2012 and was once offered to senior citizens. Instead of receiving a percentage off, the Hayes family eats at the restaurant for free.

The country crooner documented their experience and shared a hysterical video on social media to give fans tips and tricks on how to make the perfect meal at Applebee’s.

“So it’s no lie. Laney loves Applebee’s,” shared the Grammy-nominated vocalist. “I was like, ’Where you wanna go to celebrate year 18?’ She was like, ’Applebee’s.’ She’s low-maintenance,” he laughed in the Instagram clip.

Hayes confessed that they always ask for two orders of the spinach artichoke dip, because he eats one solely by himself. The lovebirds continued reflecting on their long relationship together and pointed out their “hardest years.” The couple said a challenging year was when they lost their daughter Oakleigh in 2018 and when “Fancy Like” blew up. When Hayes’ declared that the year Baylor (12) was born was difficult, Laney instantly disagreed and publicized that he was “not around” often due to work.

“I love me some Laney. She’s my best friend. Even when we’re fighting,” he said while chowing down the appetizer. “We had a fight this weekend, and I was like, ’Man, still my best friend.'”

Once the two finished their delectable bites and the check arrived, Laney pulled out the gold card. The two received the premium membership, after Hayes gave Applebee’s a friendly nod in the viral TikTok hit “Fancy Like.”

“Finna drop that gold card,” Hayes said while videotaping his wife. “Let me hear it hit the table,” he added.

While laughing and wearing a beaming smile, Laney said she was “embarrassed” to use the gift and stressed how heavy it was. To prove her point, she threw the thick card on the table.

“Didn’t know it was gonna be that loud,” the chart-topping artist wrote across the video.

Before their fun-filled anniversary dinner, Hayes shared a sweet tribute on social media to honor his high school sweetheart.

“Laney, if you get on the gram and look at this, I love you,” he said in the caption. “You’re my best friend. Happy anniversary. 18 years baby let’s goooo.”

The two first started dating as teenagers and tied the knot in June of 2004. The happy couple now shares six children together – Lela (16), Chapel (14), Baylor (12), Beckett (10), Loxley (8), and Everly (6).

Hayes will be hitting multiple music festivals this summer and will be embarking on his headlining Glad You’re Here Tour in the fall with Parmalee. Hayes is set to kick off his run on September 29 in Pennsylvania and will wrap in November.