Ingrid Andress Reveals Highly Anticipated Second Album “Good Person”

</noscript> </div>

The project features 12 songs all of which were co-written and co-produced by Andress.

“Making this album was one of the most painful processes I’ve ever been through, but it was also the brightest and the best,” Andress said. “The first album was me trying to discover who I was as an artist, but the last two years forced me to really sink into what my reality was and what I was feeling. It led me to what this album is, which is me realizing I wasn’t happy and that I needed to fix it.”

She said the new album helped her grow as a person and a producer.

“I realized how scared a lot of people are to push boundaries and how I am not; that’s my bread and butter,” she said. “Isn’t that the goal, to discover new things? What are we doing here if we’re not trying to make new art?”

Good Person Tracklist:

1. Good Person

Ingrid Andress

Steph Jones

Sam Ellis

Produced by: Ingrid Andress & Sam Ellis

2. Yearbook

Ingrid Andress

Pete Good

Shane McAnally

Derrick Southerland

Produced by: Ingrid Andress & Sam Ellis

3. Seeing Someone Else

Ingrid Andress

Derrick Southerland

Jesse Frasure

Produced by: Ingrid Andress & Sam Ellis

4. Talk

Ingrid Andress

Alex Stacey

Tommy Gee

David Fremberg

Mich Hansen

Produced by: Ingrid Andress & Sam Ellis

5. How Honest Do You Want Me to Be?

Ingrid Andress

Sam Ellis

Derrick Southerland

Produced by: Ingrid Andress & Sam Ellis

6. No Choice

Ingrid Andress

AJ Pruis

Derrick Southerland

Produced by: Ingrid Andress & AJ Pruis

7. Pain

Ingrid Andress

Laura Veltz

Sam Ellis

Produced by: Ingrid Andress & Sam Ellis

8. Feel Like This

Ingrid Andress

Julia Michaels

Sam Ellis

Produced by: Ingrid Andress & Sam Ellis

9. Blue

Ingrid Andress

Sam Ellis

Derrick Southerland

Shane McAnally

Produced by: Ingrid Andress & Sam Ellis

10. Falling For You

Ingrid Andress

Derrick Southerland

Sam Ellis

Produced by: Ingrid Andress & Sam Ellis

11. All the Love

Ingrid Andress

Derrick Southerland

Sam Ellis

Produced by: Ingrid Andress & Sam Ellis

12. Things That Haven’t Happened Yet

Ingrid Andress

Derrick Southerland

Sam Ellis

Produced by: Ingrid Andress & Sam Ellis