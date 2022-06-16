Ingrid Andress Reveals Highly Anticipated Second Album “Good Person”

The three-time Grammy-nominated “More Hearts Than Mine” singer revealed her sophomore album “Good Person” will be out Aug. 26.
The album title comes from the song “Good Person,” an ambient, melodic midtempo written by Andress, Steph Jones and Sam Ellis.
“I wrote’ Good Person’ when I realized that I was starting to question a lot of things,” Andress said in a statement. “What makes somebody good, and what does that look like, and in a world of being so judgmental of other people, what makes you better than them? Stay tuned, fam. This is just the beginning.”
In addition to “Good Person,” Andress also released “Pain,” which is also from the new album. The new song reflects on a past version of Andress and highlights how pain is necessary to grow. It also spotlights the parts of life where change is the most needed.