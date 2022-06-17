Music

CMT Premiere: Jason Nix Debuts “Mary Wanna” Music Video – And It’s Not About What You Think

Jason Nix introduces Mary in "Mary Wanna." Mary is a free-spirited character, and this is the first in a series of concept songs that will be released soon.
The first thing to know about Jason Nix’s new song “Mary Wanna” is that it has nothing to do with marijuana.

“Mary Wanna” introduces Mary, a free-spirited character, and is the first in a series of concept songs that will be released soon. Nix wants listeners to grow to know Mary and other characters throughout his EP in a way that brings the project to life.

“I hope that it makes people interested in what’s coming next for these characters,” Nix said of the song. “We dropped a couple of Easter eggs in this video that will make more sense as we release more music!”

