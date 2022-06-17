CMT Premiere: Jason Nix Debuts “Mary Wanna” Music Video – And It’s Not About What You Think

</noscript> </div>

“The peg that holds the strap in the back fell out on more than one occasion,” Nix said. “There’s a good chance that I’m squeezing it between my arm and rib cage in at least half of the scenes where I’m playing guitar.”

Caitlin McNaney directed the song’s video, which was shot and edited by Corey Miller.

“There were only a few people at the shoot,” Nix recalled. In addition to his brother, Nix said many people from the publishing company he writes for showed up.

“I remember changing clothes for a scene because I thought it might look like there was another person there,” he said.

As for how he felt when he watched the clip for the first time, it was a novel experience.

“I was really impressed,” Nix said. “I didn’t grow up with cable, so I never got to watch music videos. That made hearing my music behind one even more special for me.”