CMT Premiere: William Clark Green Transports Fans Back In Time With Retro “All You Got” Music Video

</noscript> </div>

The descriptive lyrics pushed the well-written storyline along, as the boyfriend quickly regrets his words and runs back to his lover. The songwriting has so much imagery, that listeners are destined to feel the weight weighing on his shoulders.

“I won’t beg you to stay | My heart won’t even break | I’ll let you walk away |Is that all you got?” Green sings. “Hey, ain’t gonna bother me anyway | Just take it out on me |Baby take it out on me.”

To bring the heartbreak love story to life, Cano placed an old-world twist on the hit and scouted a group of actors to execute the vision. The music video begins with text declaring that it has been “8 years” since the kids ran through the spooky “Baker Hotel.” The mini-movie captures the teenagers drinking in a dated diner parking lot before they head to college. The girlfriend appears to have a great understanding of self-worth and leaves the disrespectful letterman jacket jock in the dust. After wrapping his head around the situation, he followed her to college to own up to his mistakes.

“Honestly, the cast just had amazing chemistry. Billy Cano (director) and team did an amazing job casting, especially considering the ’All You Got’ video happens years after the Baker Hotel video,” Green shared. “It was so much fun watching them create and live in this world we had dreamed up for the album.

The fast-rising musician continued to detail what it was like to film in the quaint town of Mineral Wells, Texas and why the Dairy Mart was the perfect set.

“That whole week was so much fun. We actually shot a series of videos all over Mineral Wells, Texas. But I think for ’All You Got’ – the best moment was filming at the Dairy Mart,” he pointed out. “The staff was so accommodating, and the food was amazing, which made waiting around between takes a lot easier. The entire restaurant just really fit the American Small Town feel, and we were so lucky to shoot there,” he added.

Green stressed to CMT that he hopes the country community gets transported back in time while watching the clip and recognizes the underlining motive behind his 13-song collection.

“We really wanted to create a visual world for fans and listeners of the album to step into. When you’re listening to ’All You Got,’ I want you to get the old school, vintage small town feel. I feel like we accomplished that here,” he said before expressing his endless gratitude. “This album was created during the pandemic, and I didn’t really know what we were going to be able to do in the sense of Music Videos. I’m so thankful Billy Cano, and his team stepped in to build and create this vision,” he concluded.