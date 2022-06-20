CMT Premiere: William Clark Green Transports Fans Back In Time With Retro “All You Got” Music Video

Country music fans have learned to expect the unexpected from William Clark Green, who has a creative eye and a storyteller soul. When the country artist released his sixth studio album “Baker Hotel,” his primary goal was to step outside the box and produce something that had never been done before. Clark called in director Billy Cano and did just that with the “All You Got” music video.
“For me, it’s really all about the craft and artwork. I feel like you eat with your eyes. You can hear with your eyes too. We put a lot of thought into the artwork, the music video, and stuff like that,” Green exclusively told CMT. “It’s extremely liberating to do something different. Let’s try new stuff, live with it, and see if we love it…that was kind of the idea of doing this record. Let’s do some stuff we’ve never done before. Trying not to do the same old thing,” he added.
Green and Cano found themselves bouncing ideas off one another for nearly two years, until they settled on telling a tale about a group of kids in Mineral Wells, Texas. The title-track music video serves as the story’s first installment, where a group of fearless children explore an abandoned hotel and tirelessly try to make it to the top.
Following the success of the state-of-the-art clip that exhibits rural America to a T, Green expanded the narrative in “All You Got.” Within the music video, fans witness the group of children grow up before their very eyes, and one naïve teen even finds himself in a sticky romantic relationship.