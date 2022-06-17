Music CMT Roundup: Luke Combs, Ingrid Andress and Breland Heat Up June With New Music More new music is out this week from artists including Tiera Kennedy, David Nail and Conner Smith by CMT.com Staff 6h ago It’s the middle of June and the mercury is climbing to close to 100 degrees in Music City, and some of country music’s biggest stars are bringing the heat, too. This week Luke Combs dropped his sexy new song “The Kind of Love We Make” and both Ingrid Andress and David Nail sing about heartbreak in their new songs “Pain” and “Sunset Carousel, respectively. Breland, Conner Smith and Tiera Kennedy dropped new music, too, and country fans can find all of it in CMT’s Roundup playlist at the bottom of the story. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Ingrid Andress, “Pain”: Andress is back with a highly progressive sound. In this song, she promises that one day listeners will not only heal from the ruthless emotional pain but also be better for it. Lyrics include: Without the pain, how would you know| What things to change, and what stays the same|And which parts of you still have to grow?| It can be ruthless, yeah, I've been there too| But you're gonna get through this|Pain "Sometimes you find yourself in situations where you know it's going to hurt terribly, but you have to go through with it," Andress says. "This song is a reminder that it's ok to feel sad and unhappy, but it won't always be that way. In a way, 'Pain' is the crux of the album, transitioning from the dark to the light. Writing this song was really a cathartic experience, and it made me feel understood like I was listening to myself." Andress wrote "Pain" with Laura Veltz and Sam Ellis and co-produced the song with Ellis. "Pain" is from Andress' highly anticipated second album, "Good Person," which will be available Aug. 26. David Nail, "Sunset Carousel": David Nail has long been considered one of the best voices in country music, and now he's back with a nostalgic and relatable new single, "Sunset Carousel." Perfect for hot weather, the song shines like summer romance and transports listeners to the laid-back nights near the water, sharing a drink with the knowledge the end is coming, and it couldn't be stopped. "From the earliest part of this song's creation, I have felt its potential," Nail said. "This is as excited as I've been about a song since 'Night's On Fire.' There was something special in the room that day when Grant Vogel, Robyn Collins, and I wrote it, something that I've felt continue to grow with each session. This is just the beginning!" Lyrics include: We'd go down to the water| And drink straight from the bottle|The waves rolled in and we were just setting sail| We rode around all summer| We knew the end was coming|At least we'd have a hell of a story to tell from that Sunset Carousel Nail's past hits include "Red Light" and "Whatever She's Got." Luke Combs, "The Kind of Love We Make": Combs wrote the sexy "The Kind of Love We Make" with Dan and Reid Isbell and his guitar tech Jamie Davis in Montana. Since the Isbells and Combs are due to have children within a month, Combs jokes that the song may have something to do with the timing of the babies. "I thought it was a killer melody," Combs said of the track that would fit right in with 1980s Alabama love songs. "It ended up being one of those songs that wrote itself." "The Kind of Love We Make" is available on streaming services now and will be on country radio Tuesday. The song is the newest release from Combs as he prepares to drop his third studio album, "Growin' Up," on Friday, June 24. Combs co-produced the album with Chip Matthews and Jonathan, and it contains 12 songs, including previously released tracks, "Doin' This" and "Tomorrow Me," as well as a new collaboration with Miranda Lambert. Breland, "Natural": Genre-bending artist Breland has proved yet again that he is the future of country music. Breland's impressive knack for songwriting shines through on his captivating new single "Natural," an energetic banger with '90s country-pop flair. The Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced summer heater praises "Natural" women, who are not afraid to be their authentic selves. She's an ice-cold natty, she drink like her daddy | And when she gets the night off, she dance her heels off | She southern and sassy, a barbeque baddie | But she can put a tire on, and I want to take her down | Don't need a filter the way that she built, it'll blow your mind | She's an actual, natural, back-it-up country girl | Natural, country girl," Breland sings displaying his soulful sound. The feel-good anthem destined to leave you dancing in your seat, gives a friendly nod to country legend Shania Twain and serves as a sneak peek into his highly anticipated debut record, "Cross Country." "I've noticed a lot of people have been taking inspiration from a lot of male artists, so I wanted to sample one of country music's most influential females, Shania Twain!" the promising new artist said upon release. "Fusing her empowering 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' with my lyrics for 'Natural' resulted in an ode to women in their natural elements and love what God gave them just as they are," he added. Breland's forthcoming album is set to drop on September 9 and will include the fan-favorite hit "Praise The Lord" featuring Thomas Rhett, "Throw It Back" with Keith Urban and autobiographical acoustic guitar infused track, "Cross Country." Tiera Kennedy, "Found It In You": Former CMT Next Women of Country member Tiera Kennedy found her happily ever after, and now she's telling her fairytale story. Kennedy's recent release "Found It In You" pinpoints her husband's top redeeming qualities that makes him the one. "You're the phone call pickin' up in the middle of the night | You're the patience I don't have when things ain't right | You're the "You can do it, baby" even when I don't wanna try | My mama always said that real good love just hard to find," she wrote alongside producer Cameron Bedell. The way Kennedy infused R&B elements with her infectious country vocals, makes "Found It In You" a standout love song and proves she's a musical risk taker with a bright future ahead. Along with the appealing hook and catchy chorus, Kennedy reminds fans never to settle for less than what they deserve. The soulful singer independently dropped the "Found It In You" demo before she scored her record deal. "When I wrote 'Found It In You,' I knew," explained the breakout star. "It was a song that had all the things I think my music is made of, in terms of melody, lyric, story – and I was excited we were able to put out an early version. But now, after my wedding and getting some momentum, I'm thrilled to share the great big production version we made after having Dann Huff join us in the studio." Conner Smith, "Summer On Your Lips": Nashville newcomer Conner Smith just provided the perfect poolside anthem to help beat the beaming heat. "Summer On Your Lips" is not your typical solstice single, as Smith captures the true essence of young love. The nostalgic anthem is driven by a country-rock melody that complements his laidback southern drawl. 