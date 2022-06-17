CMT Roundup: Luke Combs, Ingrid Andress and Breland Heat Up June With New Music

More new music is out this week from artists including Tiera Kennedy, David Nail and Conner Smith

It’s the middle of June and the mercury is climbing to close to 100 degrees in Music City, and some of country music’s biggest stars are bringing the heat, too.

This week Luke Combs dropped his sexy new song “The Kind of Love We Make” and both Ingrid Andress and David Nail sing about heartbreak in their new songs “Pain” and “Sunset Carousel, respectively.

Breland, Conner Smith and Tiera Kennedy dropped new music, too, and country fans can find all of it in CMT’s Roundup playlist at the bottom of the story.

