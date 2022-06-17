Is Beyoncé Going Country? Reports Say Yes!

Is Beyoncé going country? Variety says yes – to an extent.
Beyoncé recently revealed her sixth solo album, “RENAISSANCE,” will be available July 29, and Variety reported they received some inside information on the album from a source familiar with the project.
The outlet reported the album would include dance and country-leaning tracks and that hit songwriter Ryan Tedder, who wrote Beyoncé’s “Halo” along with songs for Taylor Swift, Adele, and his band OneRepublic is a collaborator. Variety said Raphael Saadiq, a songwriter for Mary J. Blige, D’Angelo, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, and Andra Day, is also in on the project.
This is not Beyoncé’s first foray into the genre. She turned heads – and enflamed opinions – in 2016 when she appeared on the CMA Awards with The Chicks to sing “Daddy Lessons.” While the performance went smoothly, fan reaction was divided, which prompted Sarah Trahern, the chief executive of the Country Music Association, to address the controversy with the New York Times.