Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles Shares Sweet Tribute To Late Father And Plays His “Favorite Song”

Jennifer Nettles reveals her dad died in May and delivers a heartbreaking cover of Merle Haggard’s “The Way I Am.”

After nearly a month of grieving, Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles broke her silence and confirmed the death of her late father, Beamon Nettles. The award-winning vocalist shared a sweet tribute to social media on Father’s Day (June 19) and performed Merle Haggard’s 1980 hit “The Way I Am” to honor his life.

While Nettles tends to keep her personal life on the down low, she declared via Instagram that her 69-year-old father died on May 14, 2022.

“I’m often private about certain sacred pieces of my life, and I share them, and if, I am ready,” she wrote alongside a video. “My daddy, Beamon Nettles, died last month on May 14. He was a precious, quiet soul who made his way gently in the world. And it is so strange and unreal that he is not here,” she added.

Nettles paid homage by playing her father’s favorite song “The Way I Am,” and explained why the old-school track would continue to hold sentimental value. With her eyes tightly closed, the hitmaker gets lost in the lyrics while effortlessly plucking at her acoustic guitar and displaying her pure vocals. Following the moving melody, she looked up and blew her father a big ole kiss to heaven.

“This song was his favorite song. I have a vivid memory of him playing it on 45, singing along as I fell asleep at my grandmother’s (“Boo-ma”) house,” Nettles declared. “ ‘The Way I Am by Merle Haggard. I sang it at his funeral. Happy Father’s Day Daddy. You are loved and missed.”

The resilient artist reminded her devoted fans to never take a second for granted and to spend time with loved ones.

“Hold your Loves close,” she shared. “I hope everyone had a beautiful day. And thank you to all the fathers out there❤️” she concluded.

Notable names like John Mayer, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Shane McAnally, and others from the country community rushed to the comment section to send their sincere condolences.

“Oh friend. Love you so❤️,” said singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles. “Jennifer, I’m so sorry. This is beautiful. As are your words about him.❤️,” added performer Josh Groban.

The 47-year-old musician has not publicized the cause of death.

The multi-GRAMMY winner is set to release her highly anticipated genre-defying album on June 25. The project produced by Adam Zotovich will feature classic show tunes from “Oklahoma,” “My Fair Lady,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Hamilton,” and “The Bridges of Madison County” featuring Brandi Carlile. The jazzy single “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat,” serves as a sneak peek into the forthcoming collection and is available to stream now.