The Chicks Abruptly End Concert, Postpone Upcoming Shows on Doctor’s Orders

The Chicks: "Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you."

Middle Tennessee got to see The Chicks headline Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival Friday night — the first country and first female-fronted headliner in Bonnaroo’s history. But it was one of the last shows The Chicks will play for a while.

On Sunday, the trio was abruptly forced to cut their Indianapolis concert short about 30 minutes into the set, according to local news station WTHR-TV.

“Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you,” the band said on Instagram. “We will be back Indianapolis!! Hold onto your tickets.”

“We love you Indianapolis,” the statement said ticket holders will be contacted by the point of purchase with more information.

A later post revealed the show was halted due to vocal issues and that subsequent concerts have been postponed due to doctor ordered vocal rest.

Shows impacted from The Chicks’ summer tour include stops in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. Those dates have been rescheduled to September and October. The band will now be playing in Clarkston, Michigan, on Sept. 28, Noblesville, Indiana, on Sept. 30, and Cincinnati, Ohio, on Oct. 2.