Scotty McCreery And Wife Gabi Expecting First Child: “Little Man On The Way”

Scotty McCreery And his Wife, Gabi will welcome their baby boy in November.

Scotty McCreery’s wife, Gabi has a bun in the oven!

The country couple is expecting their first child in November of 2022. McCreery confirmed the exciting news with People and revealed that they will be welcoming a baby boy into the world.

“We got a little man on the way,” shared the father-to-be.

The “American Idol” alum declared that they always wanted to start a family, but was waiting for the perfect time.

“We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life,” McCreery told the outlet. “We’ve gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things, so seems like now’s a good time to settle down a little and expand the family,” he added.

Baby boy McCreery coming soon! pic.twitter.com/R34mENZ8mC — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) June 21, 2022

The two are high school sweethearts and tied the knot in 2018. The 28-year-old nurse said she mapped out a strategic way to break the pregnancy news to her husband, but it quickly got derailed. Gabi wanted to spill her secret after picking her husband up from the airport and before a date night to a hockey game.

“Well, his flight got delayed, so that didn’t work out,” she explained. After the sudden curveball, Gabi shared that she held off and told her husband the morning after.

The “Damn Strait” singer said he always expected to be a girl dad.

“I was the only boy on both sides of my family, the last McCreery boy out there,” he clarified. “Gabi’s from two sisters in her family, so I just figured it would be a girl. But we got a surprise of a boy.”

The happy couple revealed to the publication that they would have been “stoked” for either a boy or girl. Although, McCreery is now looking forward to registering his son into sports and spending quality time.

“I grew up playing sports, so getting to introduce him to baseball, which was my first love right there with music, and golf are just little things that [will be great],” he pointed out.

Gabi confirmed that she would place her career as a pediatric nurse on the back burner once the baby arrives and shared that her line of work prepared her to become a mother. The multi-platinum artist said that having a medical professional as a wife has calmed his nerves.

“I definitely feel like it’s prepared me in many ways,” she explained. “If the baby coughs, I’ll be like, ’Hey, Gabi, is this okay? What’s happening here?’ So, knowing that she has that experience, I think will be huge,” McCreery added.

The chart-topping performer recently (June 21) revealed the news on social media, and fathers within the country community rushed to the comments to show their endless support.

“Welcome to the daddy club,” said Chris Lane. “We are gonna need a daycare for all of us 😂,” added singer-songwriter James McNair.

Leading up to the birth, McCreery will be hitting major cities nationwide to perform tracks from his 2021 album, “Same Truck.” For upcoming appearances visit, scottymccreery.com.