Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Photos, Video of Blake Shelton Bonding With Her Sons

Blake Shelton had a big weekend – he celebrated his 46th birthday and Father’s Day this weekend, and Gwen Stefani did not hold back on her public adoration.

Shelton celebrated his birthday on Saturday, and on Monday he shared a video clip on Instagram of his wife, Stefani, bringing a birthday cake on stage filled with candles for him to blow out. She also led the audience in singing the birthday song.

“Thank y’all for all the birthday wishes this past weekend and for y’all who came out to party at Country Summer!!!” Shelton said. “What a damn time we had.. also.. I love you @gwenstefani!!!!”

On Sunday, Stefani shared a series of tributes to Shelton on Father’s Day featuring him in photos and videos with her sons. In one video, Shelton is playing with and tickling Stefani’s youngest son and in another they’re napping together. In a different snap, Shelton is shown being silly with Stefani’s oldest as they got ready to play with fireworks and in yet another, he and Stefani’s two oldest kids are decked out in camouflage.

The couple will celebrate their first wedding anniversary in July, but they’ve been together since 2015.

“happy father’s day @blakeshelton,” Stefani wrote. “we all love u sooooo much god really gave me you for the ups and downs ❤️ gx”