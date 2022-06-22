Brett Eldredge Reflects On His Rise To Fame And Talks Album, “Songs About You”

Brett Eldredge shares a photo of his first CD, and the cover art may surprise you – check it out!

Country music star Brett Eldredge placed his heart on the line to create his seventh studio album, “Songs About You.” Following the release of the 12-song collection, the Chicago-area native shared a throwback photo on social media and reflected on his growth as a musician.

The chart-topping artist revealed the first-ever CD that he released. The disk features Eldredge dressed in a white collared button-down with jeans, a photograph that his midwestern mother clearly captured.

“Every part of the journey counts… here’s high school me, posing for my first “album cover” (my mom took this at my grandma’s house 😂)… sometimes I wish I could go back and tell him to never worry about a thing, and that it’s all gonna work out…oh and maybe to take it easy on the frosted tips,” the successful vocalist wrote alongside the old snapshot and cover art to his new record.

He continued to point out that everything happens for a reason, even the challenging life lessons. Eldredge declared that the ups and downs of his upbringing, have turned him into the resilient man he is today. Throughout the well-rounded project – fans will not only hear his butter-like baritone vocals, but untold stories about his life.

“But to be honest, as much as a lot of parts of life and growing up are tough and heart breaking, the lessons ya learn from living through them make ya the bad ass person that you are,” Eldredge explained. “A lot of these lessons got me to the second picture, my new album SONGS ABOUT YOU… it comes from the realest part of me yet, the most determined and confident part of me, and damn it feels good. I hope you discover a part of yourself in all these songs about you.”

An album like “Songs About You” is way overdue, as the genre has been craving a raw collection that sparks the importance of mental health and addresses anxiety, love, unexpected heartbreak all in one. Eldredge proves he has an impressive way with words, as the lyrics of each melody tend to cut deep.

After the album’s release, devoted fans rushed to social media to praise the hitmaker for his songwriting superpower and soul-touching pipes.

“Every single song touches my heart❤️I laughed, I danced, I cried, I smiled, and I can’t stop playing it – beautiful,” gushed a fan. “Your music has become so real and relatable. Your determination and confidence is shining through and what a glorious sight it is,” added another.

Eldredge kicks off the record with “Can’t Keep Up,” a gospel meets country melody destined to make hips sway side to side. Meanwhile, songs like “I Feel Fine” and “Get Out of My House” will encourage one to stop, listen, and console. The rollercoaster-like LP follows his critically acclaimed project, “Sunday Drive,” a body of work that sonically brought his artistry to new heights.

“In the process of making this album and through the work I’ve been doing on myself, it’s given me the confidence to dig down deep and say, ’this is me,'” said Eldredge. “I’ve never sounded more like myself than I do on this record!”

The “Where Do I Sign” artist recently (June 19) performed at Ribfest, an annual affair located on the outskirts of Chicagoland. The gig served as Eldredge’s album release party, where he played top tracks from the recently released collection for fans of his home state. The vocalist is set to hit iconic venues nationwide on his Songs About You Tour with several special guests. Tickets are currently available for purchase, here.

SONGS ABOUT YOU TOUR

06/19 – Wheaton, IL – Dupage County Fairgrounds

07/22 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery^^

07/23 – Bakersfield, CA – Dignity Health Amphitheatre^

07/24 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theater^

07/28 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*

07/29 – Costa Mesa, CA – Pacific Amphitheatre*

07/30 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino*

08/04 – Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Amphitheatre*

08/05 – Chautauqua, NY – Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater*

08/06 – Doswell, VA – SERVPRO Pavilion**

08/18 – Charlotte, NC – Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre+

08/19 – Roanoke, VA – Elmwood Park Amphitheater+

08/20 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amp*

09/02 – Portsmouth, NH – Music Hall++

09/03 – Cohasset, MA – South Shore Music Circus++

09/04 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody Tent++

09/09 – Madison, WI – Overture Hall*

09/10 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater*

09/15 – East Providence, RI – Bold Point Pavilion+

09/16 – Bensalem, PA – XCite Center+

09/17 – Bethlehem, PA – SteelStacks+

09/22 – Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre+

09/23 – Fort Wayne, IN – Foelinger Theater+

09/24 – Saginaw, MI – Huntington Park Amphitheater**

^ w/ special guest BRELAND

* w/ special guest Nate Smith

+ w/ special guest Lauren Alaina

^^ w/ special guest Shelby Darrall

** w/ special guest Caylee Hammack

++ special guest TBA