Pics: Luke Combs Is a New Dad, Baby Came on Father’s Day!

Talk about timing. Luke Combs became a father on Father’s Day, he shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

Combs posted a picture of himself and his wife Nicole holding their new baby boy — Tex Lawrence Combs.

“Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up,” Combs wrote. “I couldn’t agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!”

This singer’s wife also shared a doting post on her social media accounts.

Along with the same picture, she wrote: “It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day. Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days 🤍”

The proud dad commented, “You crushed it, my love!”

The couple revealed the pregnancy in January on social media. The singer posted a picture of himself and his wife holding a sonogram printout while they cradled her growing belly.

“Here we go y’all!” Combs said. “Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride.”

In April, Combs teased the name, but he never revealed their choice until after baby Tex’s arrival.

“[The name] is tight-lipped, but we are in talks. There’s a shortlist,” he said, joking it “rhymes with orange” and “rhymes with purple.”

“There’s a theme. I’m good,” he said, and explained that as long as the baby was healthy, the name didn’t really matter to him.

The week is a busy one for Combs who will release his highly anticipated new studio album “Growin’ Up” on Friday.