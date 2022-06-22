Are Eric Church and Chris Janson a Budding Country Music Bromance?

We know Kenny and Dolly were buddies — as are Garth and Blake or Chris and Kane.
But are Eric Church and Chris Janson country music’s new brewing bromance?
Maybe.
Janson recently released his new album “All In,” which includes his new single “Keys to the Country.” Eric Church and Travis Tritt make appearances on the album, on which Janson wrote or cowrote 15 of the 16 tracks.
Church wrote the other one, “You, Me and the River.” The gruesome murder ballad is the only outside song Janson has ever included on an album. Since Church knows he records his own songs, Janson was confused when Church sent it to him.
“I’m thinking, ’Hmm, it’s like, is he recording this? Is he asking my opinion? Maybe he’s pitching?’ Who knows?” Janson told People but admitted he knew he had to think fast. “I just said, ’You know what? I would record this. The song is pretty badass. You wanna do a duet?'”