CMT Premiere: Wade Bowen Makes Acting Debut In “Everything Has Your Memory” Music Video

Popular independent Texas singer Wade Bowen is haunted by a relationship that didn’t work out in his song “Everything Has Your Memory.” He’s processing those emotions its accompanying music video – and making his acting debut simultaneously.
Written by Bowen, Eric Paslay and Heather Morgan, “Everything Has Your Memory” details what it’s like to look around and constantly see evidence of lost love. He wanted to bring those feelings to life in the music video.
“I think this song is so melody driven that you can forget about the intensity of the lyrics,” Bowen said. “That’s what this video does. It shows the sadness and heartbreak that comes with losing someone you love … while ya sing along.”
Bowen hopes to show a different side of himself in the video directed by Quinton Cook. While he enjoyed playing the part, he hopes people grasp the sadness and feel the anger of messing up a relationship and the toll that can take on someone.