Chris Stapleton Reschedules Shows After Testing Positive For COVID-19: “I Am Very Sorry”

Chris Stapleton was forced to cancel upcoming performances in Utah and Denver after contracting COVID-19. The new shows are slated for July 1 – 3.

Chris Stapleton had plans to perform in Salt Lake City and Denver this weekend, until he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Grammy Award-winning artist broke the news on social media Tuesday (June 21) evening that he contracted the virus and will have to postpone the upcoming performances on his All-American Road Show Tour.

The hitmaker was scheduled to visit Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday (June 23) and hit Denver for back-to-back nights on Friday and Saturday.

“To all my friends in Salt Lake City and Denver, I am very sorry to let you all know that I have tested positive for Covid and will be unable to perform this weekend’s show,” he wrote in a statement on Instagram.

The “Tennessee Whiskey” musician confirmed that the new shows are slated for July 1–3.

“The shows will be rescheduled to the following weekend, July 1-3, and we hope you can join us then,” he said before advising concert-goers to reach out to their ticket provider for assistance. “Please contact your point of purchase if you cannot.”

Individuals who cannot attend the rescheduled dates have until Tuesday, June 28 at 11:59 PM local time for a refund. Stapleton continued apologizing to his devoted fans and thanked them for their endless support.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone who has waited so long for these shows. We are incredibly grateful for your patience, love, and support, and can’t wait to see you next week,” he added with gratitude and optimism.

The hitmaker announced an extended leg of The All-American Road Show Tour in early February. The soulful singer will be on the road until late October and will hit iconic venues and cities such as – the newly renovated Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Alabama, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, New Orleans, Detroit, Pennsylvania’s Hershey Park Stadium, and more.

Throughout his run, notable names in country like Margo Price, Mike Campbell, Dirty Knobs, Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Yola , Madeline Edwards, Nathaniel Rateliff, Morgan Wade, The Highwomen, Night Sweats, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, and Marty Stuart will be making a special appearance.

This is not Stapleton’s first rodeo moving dates around, as he was placed on “vocal rest” by a doctor last October after coming down with laryngitis. Stapleton was forced to reschedule two sold-out Nashville shows and a performance in Cincinnati, Ohio at the Riverbend Music Center.

The All-American Road Show Tour was also one of many runs that were suddenly halted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in 2020. While the multi-platinum artist has experienced several obstacles since kick-starting his highly anticipated tour, he’s officially back gracing stages nationwide. Tickets are available for purchase, here.