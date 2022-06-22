Trisha Yearwood Donates $3,000 To A Pet Food Drive: “We Are So Grateful”

Trisha Yearwood is feeding one furry friend at a time.

The Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection partnered with Smith’s supermarket and Best Friends Animal Society to host a pet food drive on June 18 in Salt Lake City, Utah. All contributions made during the charity event went towards the pet food pantry at the Best Friends Lifesaving Center.

Yearwood’s nonprofit works with animal rescue organizations, city shelters, and pet lovers who are “dedicated” to making Utah a no-kill state. To help drive their initiative, the Best Friends Lifesaving Center provides resources from their pet food pantry to low-income owners and community cat caregivers.

According to a press release, the shelter also provides meals-on-wheels to issue food, litter, toys, kennels, and other supplies to people’s homes.

The Best Friends Animal Society recently (June 21) revealed that the fundraiser raked in 200 cans of pet food, 700 pounds of dry cat and dog food from compassionate locals. The multi-platinum artist donated 500 pounds of her Trisha Yearwood Dog Food, and Smith’s matched the donation.

The “Thinkin’ About You” singer stopped by the charity event to pose for photos and present Best Friend’s chief mission officer Holly Sizemore with a generous check for $3,000 to support the pet pantry. While hand-delivering the gift, she made it a priority to visit two adoptable dogs –Primrose and Amity.

“Sometimes a bag of pet food makes all the difference between keeping a dog or cat at home, or someone having to make the agonizing decision to relinquish their pet to a shelter,” shared Sizemore. “We are so grateful to Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection and Smith’s for their incredibly kind donations to our pet food pantry.”

Just in 2021, BFAS distributed more than 110,000 pounds of kibble in the Salt Lake City area. The pet food pantry that provides emergency assistance was established in 2014. The group is one of the leading animal welfare organizations that is tirelessly trying to end the killing of animals in America’s shelters by 2025. BFAS runs lifesaving programs across the United States and is the nation’s largest non-kill animal sanctuary.

The hitmaker has always been an animal advocate and was inspired by her own rescue pups to start Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection. Their mission is to help “Every Dog” find their fur-ever home. Yearwood works with shelters across the country to spark awareness about spaying/ neutering and to encourage individuals to adopt, not shop.

Yearwood also provides special products from food, apparel, grooming essentials, and puppy-eye-worthy treats. To learn more about Yearwood’s mission and how she’s making a difference, head to trishayearwoodpetcollection.com.