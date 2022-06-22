LISTEN: Lady A Releases Pool Side Single “Summer State Of Mind”

Blend up a pina colada and kick back, because Lady A just released a single titled “Summer State Of Mind.” Tuesday, June 21 marked the first official day of summer, and to celebrate – the Grammy Award-winning group released a breezy hit to include on your poolside soundtrack.
Lady A’s leading lady Hillary Scott wrote the feel-good track alongside her bandmate Dave Haywood, Sam Ellis, and critically acclaimed songsmith Laura Veltz. The group compares a romantic relationship to a beautiful summer day throughout the mid-tempo melody, that also displays their iconic vocal blend.