LISTEN: Lady A Releases Pool Side Single “Summer State Of Mind”

Scott mentioned that the lyrics came naturally and rolled right off their tongue during the writing process.

“When we got together and wrote this song a few months ago, it almost started writing itself,” she explained in a press release. “We were all looking ahead to the warmer months and those easygoing moments that we enjoy most.”

The multi-platinum trio debuted the summer jam at CMA Fest.The tropical-like instrumentals made up of rhythmic percussion and reggae-like guitar pulls, left concert-goers embracing the care-free moments of summertime.

“When we had a chance to perform the song for the first time during CMA Fest, the fans really got in the spirit – it was the perfect way to kick off the summer,” Scott pointed out.

Country music fans are already praising the feel-good track destined to become the summer anthem of 2022 on social media.

“Just when I think y’all can’t get any better…you just keep putting out hits!” gushed a follower. “I love how you guys always manage to do something creative! Congrats on the new song, it’s amazing 😎” said another.

“Summer State Of Mind” serves as a sneak peek into Lady A’s new way of releasing music. The harmony-driven trio warned the country community that more original material is on the horizon. They said they are “determined” to share fresh tracks whenever the “spirit moves them.”

The chart-topping group hopes their innovative approach will allow them to connect with fans in “real time.” “Summer State Of Mind” is now available on country radio and can be streamed everywhere. Their summer-inspired music video, will be released this Friday, June 24.

Listeners now have the chance to call Lady A themselves and request “Summer State Of Mind” on their upcoming nationwide tour. The trek will kick start with back-to-back nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on August 13. Fans can add a song to their set list by calling (615-882-1975).