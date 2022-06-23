Alyssa Bonagura Proves That Distance Can’t Come Between Love In “Other Side Of The World”

</noscript> </div>

Although Bonagura was born and raised in Tennessee to musician parents, she decided to flee her tiny town and attend college in England. So, when her vision for the track came to fruition, she turned to friends on the “Other Side Of The World” for help.

“I’ve always had a love for London because I went to college in England and made some of the best friends of my life while I was there. Ever since I graduated, I’ve always split my time going back and forth from Nashville to London. When I was thinking of a video concept for ’Other Side of The World,’ I thought an American/British love story would be the perfect fit because all my favorite romantic comedies are British,” she explained. “It was so much fun because I got to call on two of my friends in the UK, Dan Wharton (cinematographer) and Steve Shirley (a London-based actor), to help me bring my vision to life. So, while I was filming here in Franklin, TN, with the amazing cinematographer Sean C Kennedy (who’s coincidentally from the UK as well), I was sending Dan and Steve a list of shots I wanted them to film in London for a day. I think the romantic longing feeling you get when you listen to this song finally came to life in such a big way in the video!”

While filming the music video, Bonagura told CMT that she wanted to capture her “love” for the two places. The video directors flawlessly executed Bonagura’s mapped-out plan, as they lured listeners in from the first shot and instantly had them wondering how the couple would maintain the relationship from miles away.

“I wanted to capture the love I have for the two places in this video by telling a sweet and innocent romantic long-distance love story of two people missing each other, falling in love virtually over FaceTime and hoping someday they would be together,” said the songstress before detailing why she wanted to film in her quaint community. “Something so dear to my heart was to film in my hometown of Franklin, TN, in the square because it’s where I grew up! I have so many memories in downtown Franklin as a kid, and I wanted to make sure people were seeing the most authentic me in this video.”

Bonagura said it took three weeks to get the storyline right and to come up with a cliffhanger ending. With some “movie magic,” as she describes it – the picture she was trying to paint came to life in a blink of an eye.

Fans who have experienced a long-distance relationship, may find that the lyrics cut deep and tend to hit home. The promising new artist hopes the audience feels “inspired” after watching the music video for the first time and will encourage those away from their special someone to keep the romance alive, even when times get rough.

“There are so many people around the world who are in long-distance relationships and I really wanted this video to help inspire and keep the romance alive!” Bonagura stressed. “I love hearing how others connect this story with their own, no matter where they are in the world – and that’s all I could ever hope for with this song & this video. I believe if the love is real, you can make anything work, no matter how far away you are from each other.”