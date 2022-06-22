Keith Urban Hits Gas On The Speed Of Now World Tour, His First In Almost Four Years

It’s been nearly four long years for Keith Urban, but the wait is over for him and his fans. Urban recently launched his “THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR” at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida, and he admits he was a little bit nervous.
“We made it!” Urban said a few minutes after taking the stage. “I’ve never been more excited to see so many people in one place!”
Urban played more than 20 songs over the course of nearly two-and-a-half hours including some new, some unexpected, a few never performed live and some reworked especially for “THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR.” On Friday, Urban released an energetic live version of his hit and fan-favorite “You’ll Think of Me.”
The tour launched in the U.K. last month to and includes special guest Ingrid Andress. “THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR” heads to Toronto on July 8 – 9. For information, visit www.keithurban.com.
THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR
July 8 Toronto Budweiser Stage
July 9 Toronto Budweiser Stage
July 10 Canandaigua CMAC
July 15 Cleveland Blossom Music Center
July 16 Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center
July 22 Mansfield Xfinity Center
July 23 Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 24 Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 29 Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center
July 30 Bristow Jiffy Lube Live
July 31 Camden BB&T Pavilion
August 4 Jacksonville Daily’s Place
August 5 Jacksonville Daily’s Place
August 6 Orange Beach The Wharf Amphitheater
August 12 Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion
August 13 Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 14 Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 18 Rogers Walmart AMP
August 19 St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 20 Des Moines Iowa State Fair
August 26 Detroit Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 27 Indianapolis Ruoff Music Center
August 28 Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater
September 1 Lake Tahoe Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
September 2 Lake Tahoe Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
September 3 Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 8 Phoenix Footprint Center
September 9 San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 10 Los Angeles The Forum
September 15 Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre
September 16 Denver Ball Arena
September 17 Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena
September 22 Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena
September 23 Columbus Nationwide Arena
September 24 Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
September 29 Kansas City T-Mobile Center
September 30 Oklahoma City Paycom Center
October 1 Ft. Worth Dickies Arena
October 6 Lexington Rupp Arena
October 7 Nashville Bridgestone Arena
October 8 Atlanta State Farm Arena
October 13 Savannah Enmarket Arena
October 14 Knoxville Thompson Boling Arena
October 15 Charleston Charleston Coliseum
October 20 Wilkes Barre Mohegan Sun Arena
October 21 Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena
October 22 Belmont Park UBS Arena at Belmont Park
November 3 Madison Alliant Energy Center
November 4 Peoria Peoria Civic Center
November 5 St. Paul Xcel Energy Center