Keith Urban Hits Gas On The Speed Of Now World Tour, His First In Almost Four Years

It’s been nearly four long years for Keith Urban, but the wait is over for him and his fans. Urban recently launched his “THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR” at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida, and he admits he was a little bit nervous.

“We made it!” Urban said a few minutes after taking the stage. “I’ve never been more excited to see so many people in one place!”

Urban played more than 20 songs over the course of nearly two-and-a-half hours including some new, some unexpected, a few never performed live and some reworked especially for “THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR.” On Friday, Urban released an energetic live version of his hit and fan-favorite “You’ll Think of Me.”

The tour launched in the U.K. last month to and includes special guest Ingrid Andress. “THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR” heads to Toronto on July 8 – 9. For information, visit www.keithurban.com.

THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR

July 8 Toronto Budweiser Stage

July 9 Toronto Budweiser Stage

July 10 Canandaigua CMAC

July 15 Cleveland Blossom Music Center

July 16 Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center

July 22 Mansfield Xfinity Center

July 23 Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 24 Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 29 Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 Bristow Jiffy Lube Live

July 31 Camden BB&T Pavilion

August 4 Jacksonville Daily’s Place

August 5 Jacksonville Daily’s Place

August 6 Orange Beach The Wharf Amphitheater

August 12 Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion

August 13 Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 14 Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 18 Rogers Walmart AMP

August 19 St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 20 Des Moines Iowa State Fair

August 26 Detroit Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 27 Indianapolis Ruoff Music Center

August 28 Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 1 Lake Tahoe Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

September 2 Lake Tahoe Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

September 3 Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 8 Phoenix Footprint Center

September 9 San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 10 Los Angeles The Forum

September 15 Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre

September 16 Denver Ball Arena

September 17 Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena

September 22 Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena

September 23 Columbus Nationwide Arena

September 24 Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 29 Kansas City T-Mobile Center

September 30 Oklahoma City Paycom Center

October 1 Ft. Worth Dickies Arena

October 6 Lexington Rupp Arena

October 7 Nashville Bridgestone Arena

October 8 Atlanta State Farm Arena

October 13 Savannah Enmarket Arena

October 14 Knoxville Thompson Boling Arena

October 15 Charleston Charleston Coliseum

October 20 Wilkes Barre Mohegan Sun Arena

October 21 Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena

October 22 Belmont Park UBS Arena at Belmont Park

November 3 Madison Alliant Energy Center

November 4 Peoria Peoria Civic Center

November 5 St. Paul Xcel Energy Center