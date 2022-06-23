Listen: Sam Hunt Releases Rollicking New Single “Water Under The Bridge”

</noscript> </div>

Earlier this month, he told the audience at Ryman Auditorium that he’d recently had “a baby girl named Lucy Lou.”

“I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart,” Hunt said. “My heart’s definitely a lot harder in a lot of ways since I left that small town. It’s amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago. I’ve been filled with a lot of gratitude these past couple of weeks. I just want to say up here on the Ryman stage how grateful I am to have been a part of Country music for the last 10 years.”

Hunt and his wife have endured a tumultuous year before the baby’s birth. Fowler filed for divorce twice – citing inappropriate marital conduct and adultery — earlier in the year. The filing is how news of baby Lucy’s impending arrival was discovered. The couple eventually reconciled, and Fowler asked the court to dismiss her divorce filing again.

Hunt opened up about the baby to Country Countdown USA before her arrival, explaining he took some time off to be with her and that he and his wife wanted to meet their little girl before naming her.

“I haven’t talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way,” Hunt said. “I have a baby coming in about eight weeks. I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really, this year revolves around that big news in my life.”

He said he’s also collecting advice from his famous friends who have had children, including Russell Dickerson, whose son was born in 2020.

“I saw Russell Dickerson a few weeks ago; we talked about fatherhood. I tried to pick his brain,” Hunt said. “Over the last four or five years, I’ve had a lot of buddies who’ve had their first kids. So, I feel I’m ready for it.”

A new baby and single won’t be the only new addition to Hunt’s life this year – he’s also expecting a new album.

“I was able to write some songs in 2020,” he explained. “I’ve got three or four songs recorded. I imagine over the summer I’ll put some songs out and hopefully have the album finished later this year.”