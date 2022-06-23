Listen: Sam Hunt Releases Rollicking New Single “Water Under The Bridge”

Weeks after the birth of his baby daughter, Hunt is releasing his new single, “Water Under the Bridge.” Hunt co-wrote “Water Under the Bridge” with Chris LaCorte, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne. The rollicking, up-tempo track is a nostalgic look back at the lighthearted day of youth.
Lyrics include: “That muddy river, it was rollin’. We didn’t care where it was goin’. We had it made, we didn’t know it. We were young, dumb, and so full of it. Broken bottles and graffiti, beer and girls and poppin’ wheelies. Love was fun and life was easy. Now it’s just water under the bridge.”
“Water Under the Bridge” is the follow-up to Hunt’s recent chart-topper “23,” which he also wrote with LaCorte, McAnally, and Osborne. “23” is Hunt’s eighth No. 1 hit and is included on his album “Southside,” which is also home to No. 1 songs “Breaking Up Was Easy in the ’90s,” “Kinfolks,” and “Hard To Forget.”