Jessie James Decker Shares Wedding Video With Eric Decker To Celebrate Their 9th Anniversary

It’s been nearly a decade since Jessie James Decker tied the knot with former NFL player Eric Decker. To celebrate their nine-year anniversary, the breakout star recently gave fans a sneak peek inside their wedding album on social media.

The fairytale-like storybook begins with a cartoon sketch of the couple on their special day in 2013. The video is backed by an unreleased love song that Decker penned alongside fast-rising artist Alyssa Bonagura. Within the moving melody, Decker calls out the naysayers who doubted her relationship with her husband. Decker’s vulnerability shines through on the piano-driven single, as she shares her heart and the unconditional love she has for the father of her children.

As Decker casually flips through the album, she showcases black-and-white snapshots of the church ceremony, luxury reception, and professional prints that exemplify their endless love.

“Wanted to share our wedding book with you and a song I wrote for Eric❤️,” she wrote alongside the clip. “I still choose you,” she added under another social post that features more highlights from the dreamy day.

Country music fans flooded the comment section with heartwarming messages and to encourage the vocalist to release the love song sooner than later.

“MAJOR CHILLS. I loved writing this song with you. You guys are #goals 💕the real deal. True love exists & y’all are the perfect example. Love you both. Congrats! @jessiejamesdecker @ericdecker,” said Decker’s co-writer Bonagura. “I remember seeing you post when you got married. I’ve loved seeing your family grow and evolve over the years♥️,” a devoted follower pointed out. “Please release this song 😭♥️ I relate to it so much! So perfect!! Happy Anniversary,” stressed another.

Decker has not confirmed any additional information regarding the unreleased track, destined to be used by newlyweds nationwide. As the country community eagerly waits for the ballad to drop, the professional athlete shared a sweet tribute to his wife and old-school photographs.

“Happy Anniversary Mi Amor♥️ I love this life with you! So many adventures and beautiful memories we have created together. You have stood by my side through the good and the bad. You are my lover, best friend and soulmate. 9 years down and a lifetime to go 😜 Cheers to us 🥂,” he said under a beach portrait and a collage.

Mutual friends brought the two together, and they began dating in 2011. In the memoir “Just Jessie,” the vocalist wrote that she made Decker “chase” her. Eventually, Decker dropped down to one knee in 2012. It wasn’t long until the happy couple said “I do” at their 2013 star-studded Colorado wedding. The love birds welcomed their first child Vivianne in 2014 and now share two boys – Eric Jr. and Forrest.

The singer-songwriter told the “Motherly” podcast that becoming parents brought their relationship to new heights.

“It’s made it even stronger and made us even closer because you know — think about it,” she explained to the outlet. “We created these people out of love together, and now we’re raising three people that we have in common, not just biologically, but we have in common that we are so madly in love with these people that we created together. We have the same goal, which is to love them and take care of them and give them the best life we possibly can, which makes us closer and stronger.”

“The Woman I’ve Become” singer has spent years being Decker’s sideline cheerleader. Roles recently reversed, and now her supportive husband is her biggest fan at every show. The powerhouse vocalist will appear at notable festivals throughout the summer. Tickets are available for purchase, here.