Carly Pearce Talks Unexpected Encounter With Kenny Chesney’s Mom

Kenny Chesney's mom inspired the must-see "You And Tequila" duet with Carly Pearce on the Here And Now Tour.

Kenny Chesney would be the first person to attest that mothers really do know best. The chart-topping musician’s mother swung by her son’s stadium show in Charlotte, North Carolina, in early April and came with one request – to see a duet with Carly Pearce.

The ACM Female Vocalist of the Year recently ( June 21) sat down with Big Machine Label Group to recall the unexpected encounter and to reveal what it is like to perform on the critically acclaimed Here And Now Tour.

Ahead of the show, Pearce told BMLG that she received a call from Chesney asking her to stop by his tour bus to meet somebody special. The “Diamondback” artist said she was not expecting a warm welcome from Chesney’s southern mom.

“I walked up there, and the cutest, tiniest little woman…and it was his mother,” Pearce shared. “She was like, ’Kenny just loves you, and I love your music, and I’m just so happy that you’re out here.'”

During their short time together, she placed her superstar son on the spot and nudged him to ask Pearce to join him on stage for a impromptu collaboration. That evening at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, Pearce and Chesney surprised No Shoes Nation with a chilling cover of “You And Tequila.” The positive fan reaction scored Pearce an ongoing spot within Chesney’s 27-song setlist.

“She said to him on opening night, ’You’re gonna sing with him, aren’t you?’ And I was like, ’I don’t know, am I?’ she explained the sudden scenario.

Pearce expressed her gratitude and revealed that she’s been performing Grace Potter’s part of “You and Tequila,” ever since Chesney received the push from his mother.

“Now I sing it with him,” she said full of enthusiasm.

Pearce has had several surreal experiences on the Here And Now Tour, including performing in her hometown of Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Before taking center stage alongside Chesney, Old Dominion, and Dan + Shay in her quaint community last night (June 23) – the songstress took to social media to share with fans the full-circle moment

“Hometown show tonight – had to come and see it again because I still can’t believe I have a road in the town that started my country music dreams,” she wrote alongside a photo featuring the landmark.

Pearce was previously honored with her own day and sign in her hometown on September 2, 2021. She was also inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame class of 2022.

“Kentucky is where I learned to love Country music and the incredibly talented musicians who wove their stories and texture throughout the genre. From straight-up sass of The Judds and Patty Loveless or truly understanding Loretta Lynn’s heartache to the Bluegrass tinge of Ricky Skaggs and Bill Monroe, their influences have driven my music,” said Pearce about her growth as an artist.

The Here And Now Tour will run until August of 2022. Tickets to see the star-studded lineup are currently available for purchase.