Cody Johnson Celebrates First No. 1 “‘Til You Can’t,” Says No One Wants To Say The H-Word

Popular Texas country crossover Cody Johnson celebrated his first No. 1 hit “‘Til You Can’t” this week with a party at The Local in Nashville. Hosted by BMI and ASCAP, the event was attended by Johnson’s friends, family, publishers, Music Row executives, and the song’s writers, Ben Stennis and Matt Rogers. “’Til You Can’t,” a two-week No. 1 hit, is Stennis’s first chart-topper as a songwriter.
“This is the culmination of a lot of hard work,” says Johnson. “As an independent artist from Texas, it’s really hard to imagine the work that goes into getting a No. 1.”
Johnson credited his record label partner Warner Music Nashville for the song’s success. He explained that as his debut single “On My Way To You” was going platinum, the song he released and promoted independently was just hitting the charts after years of work.