Cody Johnson Celebrates First No. 1 “‘Til You Can’t,” Says No One Wants To Say The H-Word

The singer said he knew that “‘Til You Can’t” “was going to be huge” when he recorded but didn’t want to jinx it by saying the h-word.

“No one wants to say hit,” Johnson said. “But I think the thing I’m most thankful for is the message. I’m glad my first No. 1 wasn’t cutoff shirts and four-wheel drives. I’m glad it was something that was uplifting and pick up the phone when your mom calls.”

“’Til You Can’t” not only topped the country charts for two consecutive weeks but also spent five weeks at No. 1 in Canada. The country anthem spent nine weeks on top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart and broke the Top 20 on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart. And Johnson is just getting started. His current single is the title track from his double album “Human.”

“I want to be that new face and new sound and establish songs and stories back in country music the way it used to sound,” Johnson said. “It’s been really hard, but it’s gone really well. I’ll mention my song ‘Human.’ It’s supposed to worry you. It’s supposed to freak you out a little bit, but don’t let it know you off the tracks.”