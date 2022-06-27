CMT Premiere: Curt Chambers Debuts “Say My Name,” A Tribute Track To His Mother

</noscript> </div>

The cross-country artist placed his producer hat on to bring his coming-of-age narrative to life. Chambers told CMT that the music video for “Say My Name” quickly turned into a family affair, when he called in his nephew to play his younger self. Throughout the state-of-the-art clip, Chambers recalls specific moments during his upbringing.

“I loved watching my nephew be the younger version of myself. He did a great job,” he explained about the flashback scenes.

While transporting fans back in time and displaying his unruly actions, Chambers sings about experiences that turned him into the person he is today. Chambers says that the snippets stitched together are a realistic representation of his life.

“It is my life. I wrote this song for my mother to show her that I have come far from that little boy who was my Mom’s version of Dennis the Menace,” he declared. “It was a personal song, and it just made me happy and grateful for my progress in life and everyone who has supported me.”

Chambers hopes fans feel a sense of nostalgia when they watch the video for the first time or it encourages them to thank the significant people in their lives.

“I hope they go back and appreciate the love they had from their parents and community,” he concluded.