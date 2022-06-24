Maren Morris Reveals Her Pre-Show Rituals On Humble Quest Tour

Have you ever imagined what it's like to be a superstar? Maren Morris walks fans through a day in her life – check it out!

Country music powerhouse Maren Morris has verified that there’s never a dull moment on her nationwide Humble Quest Tour.

The multi-city trek is officially in full swing, and the “Circles Around This Town” singer has solidified her daily routine. Morris recently (June 23) shared a video to TikTok displaying her pre-show rituals, and several of the activities may surprise you.

The video begins with Morris finding her zen with her tourmates in a matching two-piece workout set. The hitmaker said she practices yoga in the morning to get her blood flowing before taking the spotlight.

“So, this is a day in the life on tour before the show,” said Morris over the clip. “We do some Yoga in the morning to get our bodies moving.”

Following the peaceful exercise, Morris revealed that she goes directly to soundcheck. While the songstress warms up her soaring vocals, she keeps an eye on her two-year-old son. In the short video, Hayes is seen playing with action figures in a kiddie pool side stage.

“The crew sets up the stage, and I go to soundcheck,” she explained. “That’s my son Hayes playing next to our soundcheck.”

The multi-platinum artist may be a pro on the stage, but Morris proved that she is also an expert on the pickleball court as well. Morris and her team picked up the old-school pastime while out on the road, and she declared that the rivalry has been heating up.

“Then we are all obsessed with pickleball backstage right now,” she said while laughing. “That’s my friend Karina and her terrycloth outfit,” Morris pointed out.

Once the match was over and they perfected their swings, Morris had an impromptu birthday bash for her teammates.

“We had some birthdays on the road this past weekend,” she said while surprising her cast and crew with a massive sheet cake.

After eating the dessert and getting a small sugar rush, she changed into her striking concert ensemble and made time for a photoshoot. Before Morris and her band kick-started the party, they gathered in a circle to do a chant to get them pumped up.

“Our band chant before the gig, and then I go perform. This was such a fun show and fun outfit,” she said full of excitement. “Signed some fan stuff backstage after the show, so sweet.”

While autographing cowgirl hats, memorabilia, and posing for snapshots – she declared it was time for a drink. On the Humble Quest Tour, Morris clarified that they have vodka martinis and gin on-site every Saturday night and, of course, rosé.

In less than 24 hours – the social clip raked in 67.6K views, and fans rushed to comments to compliment her high-energy show and busy schedule.

“Legit, such a great live show,” gushed singer-songwriter Troy Cartwright. “Love seeing behind the scenes,” added a fan.

Morris will make stops at iconic venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheater, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, LA’s Hollywood Bowl, and New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. The genre-fluid megastar will be performing throwback hits and new releases like “The Furthest Thing,” “Hummingbird,” “Detour,” and more.

Ticketholders interested in getting the ultimate experience have the opportunity to purchase a VIP ticket. The exclusive pass will grant concert-goers access into Morris’ Instagram-worthy “Good Friends” lounge. For additional information and upcoming shows, visit marenmorris.com.