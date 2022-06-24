Music

CMT Roundup: Kip Moore, Madison Kozak, Tyler Hubbard Drop Songs For Your Summer Drive

Kristian Bush, Maddie & Tae, Tyler Dial and more also released new music this week.
Watch the speedometer if you’re listening to the new songs by Kip Moore and Tyler Hubbard this weekend. The heavy groove is sure to increase the speed of your trip while Madison Kozak’s new song is balm for jealous hearts everywhere.

Also check out new music from Maddie & Tae, Tyler Dial and Kristian Bush along with a host of others on CMT’s Roundup playlist.

