CMT Roundup: Kip Moore, Madison Kozak, Tyler Hubbard Drop Songs For Your Summer Drive

Tyler Dial, “ Damn, Denver”: Country music newcomer Tyler Dial recently released “ Damn, Denver,” a mid-tempo heartbreak track. Dial’s infectious vocals are on full display, as he sings a narrative about his ex-lover leaving for Denver. The fast-rising artist pulled from real-life experiences to pen the radio-worthy tune alongside Melissa Fuller, and Andy Skib.
“You stole her heart with that blue sky |You made her dream up a mile high | You took her breath and set her free | Made her forget about this town and me | How could I compete? | Damn, Denver,” sings Dial in the confession-like chorus, “You’re gonna treat her better | I hope she’s happier out there.”
Dial has teased the moving melody at several shows. The soothing instrumentals and honest lyrics instantly resonated with the country community, and the vocalist was convinced to add it to his collection, “
Way Back When.”
“I spent a lot of time in Denver, CO, growing up, and it’s a city that I’ve always loved. So, when a girlfriend of mine broke up with me a few years ago to move there – I wasn’t even mad. I was jealous!” said Dial. “The following week, I wrote this song and immediately knew it was special. I’ve played ‘Damn, Denver’ at every show since, and the crowd always ends up singing it back to me. I’ve been asked so many times to release it, so I’m thrilled it’s finally out in the world and can’t wait to see how it connects with everyone.”
