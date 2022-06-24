CMT Roundup: Kip Moore, Madison Kozak, Tyler Hubbard Drop Songs For Your Summer Drive

</noscript> </div>

Written by Kozak, Pete Good, AJ Babcock, and Brandon Ratcliff and produced by Chris LaCorte, lyrics include: From one girl to another| Girl, I owe it all to you|For saying you weren’t right for each other| And breaking his whole heart in two| Cause when you said goodbye|He didn’t know| It’d be the last time that he’d ever go|From one girl to another.

The song combines Kozak’s angelic, expressive voice with drums and strings to tell the story of a girl rethinking a common situation.

“I often think about the worlds that must have collided for me to get to where I am today,” Kozak said. “What all had to have gone right (or wrong) so that I would meet a boy in Nashville who grew up a few towns from where I did in Ontario. It’s a big thought, and there are many ’thank yous’ I could make – but the day I wrote ’One Girl To Another’ I had one person in mind. So first off, thanks to her. Here’s to minor chords and major feelings.”

