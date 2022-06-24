Zac Brown Band, Cole Swindell and More Host Private Parties for Fans in Nashville

Artists including Zac Brown Band, Cole Swindell, Ingrid Andress and Morgan Evans recently joined their record label Warner Music Nashville to take over Nightscape in Nashville. The effort brought fans various unique one-on-one opportunities catered to each artist’s music.

The events included meet and greets, listening sessions, and more in a space that each singer helped tailor to match their personal aesthetic.

“I loved being back this year to get to meet and thank my Down Home Crew personally, face to face,” Cole Swindell said. “It felt so special and intimate, and I was blown away at how my label team was able to transform the space to where it felt like we were right in the middle and inside of my new album ’Stereotype.'”

It was a full day of back-to-back immersive, experiential, multi-sensory events that 360-degree projection mapping on walls and ceilings, a spatial audio mix of interviews, new music and live performances. Each artist chose a menu for their fans for the day, and aromatic scent blends were diffused through the building to elevate the atmosphere even more.

“It was so much fun reconnecting with my fans in a space that I helped create for them at Nightscape,” Andress said. “I really wanted everyone to experience the light and the dark on my new album visually as well as sonically, and Nightscape was able to bring that to life in a truly amazing way. It was a uniquely special event that I’ll never forget.”



The three-time Grammy-nominated “More Hearts Than Mine” singer will release her sophomore album “Good Person” on Aug. 26. The album title comes from the song “Good Person,” an ambient, melodic midtempo written by Andress, Steph Jones and Sam Ellis. “I wrote’ Good Person’ when I realized that I was starting to question a lot of things,” Andress said in a statement. “What makes somebody good, and what does that look like, and in a world of being so judgmental of other people, what makes you better than them? Stay tuned, fam. This is just the beginning.” The string of fan parties were the first musical events in the space, which was important to the label, says SVP of Artist Development Shane Tarleton. “We are constantly looking for unique ways to expose out artists and their music,” Tarleton said. “It was a perfect marriage of our creative team working along the folks at Nightscape to customize the environment for each of the four artist events.” Cindy Watts Embedded from www.youtube.com



