Pics: Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman celebrated a loved-up milestone over the weekend – their 16th wedding anniversary.

The pair were married June 25, 2006, a Sunday night, in a candlelit wedding ceremony at Sydney, Australia’s Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel on St. Patrick’s Estate at Manly. The guest list included included Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman, Naomi Watts and Rupert Murdoch. Kidman’s father walked her down the aisle to the front of the church where she was joined by her sister, Antonia, who was her maid of honor, and daughter Isabella, 13, who was her bridesmaid.

At the time, a wedding guest told People that Kidman cried all the way to the church in the car and throughout the ceremony, having to wipe her eyes under her veil.

“It was the most emotional and beautiful ceremony,” the guest said. “Nicole looked ethereal with her veil floating, like a vision in white. … Keith cried when he looked at her. It was so intense. When her veil was lifted, he moved right in and he grabbed her and kissed her. It was a long, passionate kiss. (Then) everything went from being quiet and elegant and intense to really loud, like we were suddenly at a soccer game.”

Kidman and Urban shared photo tributes to each other on their anniversary, Kidman remembers her wedding day fondly. She posted a picture from the ceremony of the couple lighting candles.

“Sweet XVI ❤️ Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever 🕯❤️” she wrote.

Urban posted a recent picture of the couple smiling wearing sunglasses.

“HAPPY SWEET 16 BABY,” he wrote.

Kidman spent a lot of time on tour with Urban early in their relationship and it seems like the actress is getting reacquainted with road life. Urban recently launched his The Speed of Now World Tour and Kidman is enthusiastically pictures of the experience on her social media accounts.

The tour is Urban’s first in nearly four years. He admitted he was a little bit nervous before opening the U.S. leg of the journey.

“We made it!” Urban said a few minutes after taking the stage. “I’ve never been more excited to see so many people in one place!”