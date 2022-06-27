Taylor Swift, Maren Morris, Breland and More Weigh in On Roe V. Wade Decision

Only one country singer on the extensive took a pro-life stance supporting the SCOTUS decision.

A shock wave rippled through the nation on Friday when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, which returned the power to determine abortion laws to individual state legislatures. The ruling is expected to impact half of the United States. President Biden called it “a sad day for the country.”

Over the last few days, some of country music’s biggest stars have been much less circumspect in sharing their opinions. Artists including Taylor Swift, Natalie Maines and Maren Morris have weighed in as have Breland, Jason Isbell and Restless Heart’s Larry Stewart.

Here’s what they said:

The Chicks’ Natalie Maines added her voice to the growing chorus of country singers expressing their opinions on the overturning of Roe v Wade on Sunday. Never one to mince words, she didn’t hold back this time, either.

According to iHeart Media, she had some choice words for the supreme court and then added, “You do what you want to do with your body, I’ll do what I want to do with my body … we’ll call it a day.”

Cassadee Pope shares the sentiment and called the reversal “sickening.”

This is sickening. The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortion and control our bodies. I am heartbroken and angry. Join me in fighting back: https://t.co/9OVu6t2CzE #BansOffOurBodies @PPact — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) June 24, 2022

Apple Music radio host Nada wondered where country music’s men are on the issue.

“The silence from the men in country music — besides a small, select few — about what happened today is heard loud and clear. #RowVWade” she wrote.

The silence from the men in country music — besides a small, select few — about what happened today is heard loud and clear. #RowVWade — Nada (@nadameansnothin) June 25, 2022

Maren Morris replied: Guess we’re just here to raise your babies to not grow up to be cowboys.

Guess we’re just here to raise your babies to not grow up to be cowboys. https://t.co/39CwW0zBxi — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) June 25, 2022

Brandi Carlile garnered support from the country community when she shared her belief that the people she has met touring America, do not support overturning Roe v Wade.

“I have spent the last 20 years of my life traveling to every state, city and every corner of the American landscape. From Alabama to Georgia, Texas to Tennessee, from New York to California, I have sung songs of hope, inclusivity and love to audiences reflecting those sentiments right back at me by singing along to every word,” she wrote.

“The harrowing and unprecedented decision made by SCOTUS today does not represent the heart and soul of the faces I see everyday in America. The politics and policies don’t match the people. We outnumber the oppressors and we are unstoppable when we realize that and vote as a revolutionary body.”

Prolific hit songwriter Shane McAnally and Little Big Town singer Karen Fairchild shared their support. Fairchild posted a series of clapping hand emojis, and McAnally wrote, “This. Can. Be. Undone.”

Taylor Swift shared Michelle Obama’s tweet and wrote: “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022



Following the announcement, Maro Price tweeted, “Riot girl summer.” The she retweeted a tweet from Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson explaining that Tennessee has harsher anti-abortion laws than the Taliban.

riot girl summer — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) June 24, 2022

Breland isn’t afraid to share his opinions on the hot button topic.

“I believe this Supreme Court ruling requires both men and women to use their platforms to speak out,” he wrote on social media. “This is a civil rights issue, and all signs point toward this decision being the beginning of a set of similar rulings that could also affect the rights of many other communities of Americans.”

He later tweeted: “I would rather go broke doing the right thing than make a fortune being silently complicit in the wrong thing.”



Allison Russell shared concern that contraception and LGBT rights were next on the court’s agenda of rights to abolish.

“They have already declared that they’re coming for same sex intimacy and marriage and the access to contraception next,” she wrote. “I feel sick. I feel scared. I feel determined to RESIST. This is not my Dream of America. Is it yours?”

They have already declared that they're coming for same sex intimacy and marriage and the access to contraception next. I feel sick. I feel scared. I feel determined to RESIST. This is not my Dream of America. Is it yours? https://t.co/LynRD9knUR — Allison Russell (@outsidechild13) June 24, 2022

Jason Isbell added: “If you’re gonna talk about how divided we are as a nation, you’ll want to mention SCOTUS decisions like this one, handing power to state reps in crazy-ass gerrymandered districts and completely ignoring the will of the majority of US citizens. This is not what the people want.”

If you’re gonna talk about how divided we are as a nation, you’ll want to mention SCOTUS decisions like this one, handing power to state reps in crazy-ass gerrymandered districts and completely ignoring the will of the majority of US citizens. This is not what the people want. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) June 24, 2022

Larry Stewart of Restless Heart was one of few country singers who voiced his support of the decision.

Stewart wrote on Facebook: “SCOTUS / ROE.. well my fellow patriots and FB acquaintances.. get ready! It’s coming..” he wrote. “Violence is quite possibly on the way. Because that’s what the evil enemy does when they don’t get their way. And we all know exactly who the enemy is. God keep us all safe. Prepare for some tough going and pray that these justices, our families and our communities are protected. #GodBlessAmerica”