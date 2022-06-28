Lady A’s Charles Kelley Shares His Love For The Fourth Of July: “Proud To Be An American”

In honor of the Fourth of July, Lady A’s Charles Kelley recently ( June 27) caught up with Big Machine Label Group to dish on his favorite holiday festivities and to share a song he plays on repeat throughout the summer day.

“It’s a great celebration and reminder of this great country we get to live in,” Kelley pointed out to BMLG. “And every time I think of Fourth of July, all I can think of is Lee Greenwood. I don’t know why, ‘Proud To Be An American.’”

Greenwood is the singer-songwriter behind “God Bless The U.S.A.” The anthem is also well-known as “Proud To Be An American,” which lives on his 1984 record “You’ve Got a Good Love Comin’.” Upon release, the patriotic hymn reached No.7 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart and was played at the 1984 Republican National Convention with President Ronald Reagan. The track received worldwide recognition during the Gulf War, and the hitmaker re-recorded the single for his 1992 album, “American Patriot.” “Proud To Be An American” scored a spot on the charts again after the devastating September 11 terrorist attacks.

“It’s like always right when you say it, I smell barbecue and I’m hearin’ Lee Greenwood over and over and over,” he said while laughing.

Lead vocalist Hillary Scott chimed in to mention that Fourth of July wouldn’t be complete without “fireworks.”

When Kelley isn’t singing along to “Proud To Be An American,” he will be blasting their new poolside single, “Summer State of Mind.” Scott penned the breezy bop alongside bandmate Dave Haywood, Sam Ellis, and critically acclaimed songsmith Laura Veltz. The group compares a romantic relationship to a beautiful summer day throughout the mid-tempo melody, that also displays their award-winning harmonies.



To go along with the radio-ready single, Lady A released a fun-filled music video that will encourage any country fan to book a tropical getaway or schedule a day off. The three-minute clip features the multi-platinum artists enjoying sunny California. As Kelley shows off his bocci skills and Haywood rides around on a colorful bicycle, Scott embraces the beaming sun on a pink flamingo float. "I'm the ice, you're the Yeti | I'm the boat, steady oh, you're the Petty | I'mn the dance floor, you're confetti | Always up when I'm down, always ready | You can take a worry, flip that into a song | I don't even notice till I'm singing along |I forget that there was ever anything wrong |How do you do it babe?" sings Kelley while rocking a sharp pair of aviators.

"Summer State Of Mind" serves as a sneak peek into Lady A's new way of releasing music. The harmony-driven trio warned the country community that more original material is on the horizon. They said they are "determined" to share fresh tracks whenever the "spirit moves them." Listeners now have the chance to call Lady A themselves and request "Summer State Of Mind" on their upcoming nationwide tour. The trek will kick start with back-to-back nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on August 13. Fans can add a song to their set list by calling (615-882-1975).




