BlackHawk Releases New Album With Van Stephenson Who Died Two Decades Ago

Hearing the songs gave Paul clarity on the roles that each person played in BlackHawk and how important they were.

“Hearing his voice in those songs, you got to relive that moment, which was us at the threshold of a new career,” Paul said. “The excitement that we felt about the songs we were writing and the way we sounded when we sang was very touching.”

In 2006, BlackHawk established the Van Stephenson Cancer Research Fund. The non-profit has generated more than $400,000 for the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. To donate, visit blackhawklive.com/vans-charity.

“Looking back on BlackHawk’s beginnings, I’m always reminded of the innocence and personal character of our songwriting, and both the fragile beauty and strength of our voices,” Paul said. “For Van and Dave and I, it was magic watching this exciting chapter in our life’s musical journey unfold. This album, once again, brings the three of us together and sheds light on the dawn of our creation in those early days.”

Paul and Robbins are dedicating the release to the memory of their departed bandmate.

“This collection of songs brings home the fact that it wasn’t by chance that Van and Henry and I got to have this dance with you,” added Robbins.

Blue Highway Track Listing:

1. Don’t Put Yourself Down

2. Baby The Rain Must Fall

3. Southern Wind

4. I’m Gonna Find a Way

5. Where The Wild Roses Grow

6. Not By Chance

7. Heavy Hand

8. Heart With a View

9. Blue Highway

10. Breathe The Night

11. One Good Reason

12. Wide Open Spaces