BlackHawk Releases New Album With Van Stephenson Who Died Two Decades Ago

When BlackHawk member Van Stephenson died of cancer in 2001, bandmates Henry Paul and Dave Robbins promised to keep the band going after Stephenson’s passing. And they kept their word – even managing to incorporate Stephenson on the new album, “Blue Highway,” released more than two decades after his death.
“It was a way to bring our friend Van back into the band,” explained Paul. Stephenson left the band a couple of years before he died, and Paul admitted it made the group’s career path harder. “We had to deal with the stigma of Van’s health issues as well as his medical predicament. There were a lot of different levels of pain.”