Brett Eldredge Serenades Newborn Nephew With 2014 Hit “Mean To Me”: “I’m An Uncle Now”

Brett Eldredge is destined to melt your heart with his lullaby-like rendition of "Mean To Me" – check it out!

Brett Eldredge just scored a new title – uncle.

The “Songs About You” artist shared an adorable video to social media on Monday (June 27) featuring his newborn nephew. Within the short clip, the Chicago native is seen rocking the infant side to side and singing his 2014 ballad “Mean to Mean.”

Eldredge softly smiles down at the little boy, as he delivers a touching a cappella rendition of the hit track. The new family member gave his uncle’s soulful sound a nod of approval with precious hiccups, wiggles, and tiny giggles.

“Standing here, watching you | Turning every head in this crowded room | The lights down low, dancin’ slow | Oh, if falling’s how you feel | And perfect’s what you see | Then I’d be what you mean to me,” Eldredge quietly sings.

Eldredge penned the melody alongside songsmith Scooter Carusoe, which lives on his debut record, “Bring You Back.” Upon release in 2014, the emotional-driven love song topped the Billboard Hot Country Airplay charts at No.1.

“Life update… I’m an uncle now, and I’m here to spoil this lil guy and sing away all the hiccups,” the hitmaker wrote in the caption.

The post that raked in 87K likes in less than 24 hours, instantly melted hearts. While many fans sent congratulatory messages, several others encouraged Eldredge to create an album full of lullabies.

“We need a Brett Eldredge lullaby album stat!!” gushed a follower. “Being an auntie/ uncle is the absolute best thing in this world! Congrats, Uncle Brett! You’ll be an amazing role model for your little guy!” added another.

The multi-platinum artist has always shared the unconditional love he has for his tight-knit family. The country crooner is the youngest of the Eldredge clan, as he has an older brother named Brice. In 2017, Eldredge dished on his reminiscent anthem “Brother” and told CMT that his family tends to keep him “grounded.”

“My brother, my parents, all my friends and managers are all like family, and that’s a special bond,” he shared. “And it’s not something that everybody gets to have. I feel very blessed to have them and having them always keeping me in check. I think staying grounded and staying true to myself will always be part of who I am because of them,” he added.

Eldredge said that “Brother” is one of his mother’s favorite songs. Throughout the tribute track, the vocalist rattles off memorable memories he once shared with his sibling. However, Eldredge declared that some of the lyrics made his mother question their actions together.

“My mom loves the song ’Brother,’ especially because it’s about my brother,” he explained to CMT. “She had all these questions, like,’ Did you really go to jail?’ Because there’s a line about,’ You were my first call that night in jail, when you rushed in to pay my bail.’ And I never went to jail, and he never went … We did have wild times and all that, but nothing that would have me end up in jail or anything. We’re just really close. So, my mom loves that. She definitely [got teary] on that.”

The singer-songwriter also wrote a single titled “Best Man Speech,’ for his brother’s wedding in 2019. The poignant lyrics embody their supportive relationship and foreshadow his brother’s future family.

While juggling his uncle duties, Eldredge is currently on his nationwide Songs About You Tour promoting his recently released seventh studio album. The must-see show will wrap in late September and will feature special appearances from Breland, Nate Smith, Lauren Alaina, Caylee Hammack, and more. Tickets are available for purchase, here.