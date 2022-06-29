CMT Premiere: Ty Herndon Brings Positivity And Hope With New Song, Video “Till You Get There”

</noscript> </div>

“This is such a feel-good song about letting go, trusting the processes of life, and understanding that you can’t know the ending of your story until you get there — and usually it’s better than anything we could have imagined,” Herndon said. “So we just wanted a fun, uplifting, performance style video to bring the song to life and I think we nailed it!”

Country music fans first met Herndon in 1995 with his debut single “What Mattered Most.” The ballad became his first No. 1 song and was the title track from his first album. Between 1995 and 2002, Herndon logged 17 charting singles, including three No.1s and multiple Top 10 hits, such as “I Want My Goodbye Back,” “Loved Too Much,” “A Man Holding On,” and “Hands of a Working Man.” His chart-toppers include “Living in a Moment” and “It Must Be Love.” He’s lived a life of extreme highs and lows over the years and documented his journey back to the light with music on “JACOB,” a new album of highly personal songs touching on themes ranging from addiction, recovery, and mental fitness to lost love, self-discovery and personal freedom.

In 2014, Herndon became the first male country artist to publicly come out as gay.

Now, he can’t wait to share his journey to positivity with his fans. And, the uplifting video to “Till You Get There” is part of the journey.

“I was overwhelmed,” Herndon says of seeing the video for the first time. “We always love working with Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard who are amazing directors and producers, and they really knocked this one out of the park and captured the energy and the message of the song.”