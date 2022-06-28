Brooks & Dunn Surprises Fans With Tenille Townes On Tour: “Still Recovering”

When Brooks & Dunn request a collaboration, you don’t think twice. The award-winning duo recently invited breakout star Tenille Townes to perform on their ongoing Reboot 2022 Tour, and she instantly jumped on the opportunity.

Townes shared the stage with the “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” duo on Friday (June 24) in Toledo, Ohio. Following the career milestone, the fast-rising artist shared behind-the-scenes footage to social media.

“Sang with @BrooksAndDunn last night…and I’m still recovering 😭❤️,” gushed Townes.

The short clip opens with Townes sitting backstage warming up her impressive vocal range with critically acclaimed guitarist Jeff King. The songstress tackled Brooks & Dunn’s 2008 classic “Cowgirls Don’t Cry,” featuring Reba McEntire. With ease, the Canadian country artist takes on McEntire’s challenging verses – which displays her powerful and clear pipes.

“Too soon God will let you know why |If you fall get right back on |The good Lord calls everybody home | Cowgirls don’t cry,” sings the songstress with a beaming smile on her face.

Shortly after rehearsals, Townes stepped under the spotlight with the legends. Brooks & Dunn backed her angelic sound with simple acoustic guitar pulls, until they jumped in to add their signature flair to the performance. The way the Townes harmonized with the best-selling duo and engaged with the audience, proved that she’s a superstar in the making.

Fans flooded the comment section with positive praise and to congratulate the promising artist on the bucket list moment.

“My heart is overflowing for you @tenilletownes!!!” shared singer-songwriter, Brett Kissel. “What a high that must have been! Congratulations!! What an incredible night for you to remember for years to come,” said a follower.

This is not the first time Brooks & Dunn surprised their rowdy audience with a special guest. As the hitmakers spontaneously invited Miranda Lambert to sing at their previous sold-out Nashville show.

‘I can’t hear shit!! I was back there getting drunk enjoying the show!!’ Miranda joined Brooks and Dunn onstage at Bridgestone last night and it was CHAOS hahahahttps://t.co/iTRiEjl5hZ pic.twitter.com/vjrtbQZE8F — Miranda Lambert Fan (@ranfancentral) June 19, 2022

“Somebody said Miranda Lambert was here tonight,” said Ronnie Dunn in the middle of his set. “We didn’t rehearse this, so she’s not gonna show up. Miranda, you back there?”

Without any hesitation, Lambert joined Brooks & Dunn on the Bridgestone Arena stage to belt “Cowgirls Don’t Cry” and “Neon Moon.”

“I was back there getting drunk, enjoying the show,” explained the ACM Entertainer of the Year. “That’s not fair to Miranda, but Miranda can walk out here and do anything unrehearsed. It’s all about being real,” Dunn pointed out.

The hit-stacked show will run until August. The GRAMMY Award winners will also make several appearances at notable festivals throughout the summer. For upcoming performances, visit brooks-dunn.com.