LISTEN: Brantley Gilbert And Jelly Roll Releases Country-Rock Banger “Son Of The Dirty South”

Brantley Gilbert and country newcomer Jelly Roll recently dropped a cross-genre track, “Son Of The Dirty South,” just days before embarking on their highly-anticipated tour. The up-tempo banger brings a new sound to the honky tonk space, as it displays Jelly Roll’s spitfire rap skills and Gilbert’s signature country-rock sound.

With heavy percussion keeping the beat, Jelly Roll kicks off the track by freestyling about his love for the South and what it’s like to live a blue-collar life. After the genre-bending artist wows with his witty wordplay, Gilbert explodes into the high-energy chorus. Gilbert’s gritty vocals paired with the electrifying guitar riffs, are destined to make arenas shake on their upcoming trek.

“‘Cause I’m a son of the dirty south, got to trippin’ | Mama washin’ out my dirty mouth and pickin’ switches | I’m a hell raisin’ rebel that you better never tread on |Gun-totin’, drinkin’, smokin’ hoss that you can bet on |Tatted up, I’m gassed up | I’m throwed off and I’m buck wild | Loud and rowdy I’m a son of the dirty South,” the multi-platinum artist belts in the chorus.

The melody never dies down, as Jelly Roll tackles the second verse in full force and pays homage to country icon Hank Williams, hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, and Kid Rock. The contemporary punk-rock instrumentals maintain the head-banging rhythm, while Jelly Roll dishes on his unconventional upbringing.

The Nashville native penned “Son Of The Dirty South” alongside Gilbert and Andrew Baylis. The party track serves as the pair’s first collaboration together. Gilbert said that Jelly Roll [ real name, Jason Bradley] has been on his radar for quite some time.

“I had a blast working on this one with Jelly,” the hitmaker explained upon release. “We’ve been itching to write together for a while now, and we had a lot of fun putting it together. You don’t always get to record a song with your co-writers, so to hop in the studio with him too was a real treat.”

Jelly Roll mentioned that he is looking forward to performing the single on their five-date run.

“Brantley is already one of my favorite artists, and we got to write this song together and release it to the fans ahead of our tour starting,” says Jelly Roll. “I really can’t wait to get out on that stage with Brantley and perform it live this Summer. Get ready.”



The artists that turned fast friends, also premiered a music video for “Son Of The Dirty South” via Facebook. The heavily tatted musicians did not think twice about getting down and dirty for the action-packed clip, as four-wheel monster trucks whip through mud. Towards the end of the grungy video, the two are filmed throwing back drinks and shooting pool in a sticky dive bar. The Son of The Dirty South Tour will kick off on Thursday, June 30 in Jacksonville, Florida. Tickets are available for purchase, here. Son of the Dirty South Summer Tour 2022 Dates

June 30 Daily’s Place Jacksonville, Fla.

July 1 Aaron Bessant Amphitheater Panama City Beach, Fla.

Aug. 25 Brooshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, La.

Aug. 26 BancorpSouth Arena Tupelo, Miss.

Aug. 27 Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, Miss. Tiffany Goldstein Embedded from www.youtube.com



