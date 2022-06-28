Luke Combs Says Food and Golf Are a Challenge for Him, But He Wants to Set a Good Example

</noscript> </div>

“Let’s say you’re a cocaine addict, and you quit cocaine,” Combs says. “Food is the only drug that you’re addicted to that you have to have to live. I don’t need a cigarette to be alive. But I need food to be alive. It’s like you would literally die without food. And so that’s what makes it such a difficult thing. Now, this having a kid thing has really messed my head up on this thing in the best way. It’s like, I want to be around dude. ’Do you know what I mean?'”

Golf is a similar struggle. He knows how to hit a good shot. Combs knows he’s capable of hitting a good shot. It just doesn’t always work out that way. The country singer says he’s been playing for about two years, but everyone on tour with him plays better than he does.

“Golf has just become this maddening experience,” he says. “It’s just endless, dude. I’m absolutely horrible – absolutely atrocious. Somehow, I expect to be wonderful. You expect to walk out, and you’re like, ’Okay, golf’s easy. I’m going to be great at it.'”

Combs said they’ve already been to most of the cities they play in and have already been to the bars, the museums and the parks. They can play golf or sit on the bus, and he says the choice is easy.

“You’re outside, which is awesome,” he says. “If we go play, it’s four people. I pick the three people that we go play with. That’s the more annoying part is that everyone on tour with me is awesome at golf and has been playing their whole life. That’s also terrible because I have to watch the three of them be wonderful all the time.”

The North Carolina native has even less time to swing his clubs lately. His son, Tex, was born just over one week ago, and the singer released his new album “Growin’ Up” on Friday.

“I feel like I’m in this transitional phase of life,” Combs told Kelleigh Bannen on Today’s Country Radio on Apple. “In this ’Growin’ Up’ deal, there are songs that I have written, and I feel like really fit in with, ’This One’s For You’ or ’What You See Is What You Get.’ But I’m 32 now, and I don’t want to put the same record out 100 times.”