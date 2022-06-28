Luke Bryan Talks New Single “Country On,” Says He’s Halfway Finished with New Album

Luke Bryan says of "Country On": "I love that it uplifts the hardworking American people out there, and it brings a lot of unity."

Luke Bryan is about to get his country on in more ways than one.

The singer told SiriusXM’s The Highway that he was halfway through making his next album and can’t wait for fans to hear his anthemic new single “Country On,” which is out Friday.

“This is the first installment of a project I’m working on,” he explains. “I mean, I’ve got probably half of the project done. Hopefully, as ’Country On’ is going up the chart, (I’ll) spend a couple more months writing a lot of music, working hard in the studio and then go in and cut some more songs and have the ability to put a full album out.”

Bryan thinks he already has several songs that could be singles, but he wants to focus on releasing the best music he can and having fun while he’s doing it.

“The rest will take care of itself,” he says.

He hopes his new song “County On” will unite Americans with a message he thinks most country fans can embrace.

“When you think about it on a t-shirt, and everybody’s saying ’Country On’ when you’re having a bad day, and you can know you can drink a beer and “Country On,’ it feels pretty good,” Bryan says. “But I love what the song says. I love that it uplifts the hardworking American people out there, and it brings a lot of unity. This song just has feel-good vibes all the way around it, and I’m just honored to have it out.”

