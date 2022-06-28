Ashley McBryde Cancels Multiple Shows “For Personal Reasons”

Ashley McBryde is hitting pause for a bit.

McBryde’s team revealed on the singer’s social media that she is taking some time off and will not be on stage in the immediate future.



The statement read: “For personal reasons, Ashley will not be performing for a few weeks. We will share more details regarding when she will be back on the road as soon as they become available.”

Until recently, McBryde was still in the spotlight. She performed at Naomi Judd’s public memorial service in May, CMA Fest in June, and is scheduled to be part of The Judds’ reconfigured reunion tour. In July, McBryde has a smattering of festival dates and is supposed to be an opening act on Dierks Bentley’s tour.

The statement posted on Facebook also said: “She wants you to know that she loves you all and misses you and will be back soon stronger than ever!”

No further information was given. However, McBryde has had a tumultuous 12 months health-wise. Last September, McBryde postponed a pair of dates after she was seriously injured in a horseback riding accident in Montana.

She said she and a few friends went to ride horses on a ranch in Montana before her upcoming concert. While she grew up riding horses, McBryde said she didn’t consider herself experienced. After a full day on horseback, her horse got spooked. McBryde’s foot slipped from the stirrup, she lost her center of balance, and with the horse “moving faster than [she] could stay on,” McBryde fell and landed on her head.

A trip to the ER revealed the need for “staples to close [her] scalp” and a “pretty harsh concussion.” She also couldn’t walk without assistance. The singer was back on stage much faster than anticipated.

The next date on McBryde’s schedule is July 14, Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina, with Dierks Bentley and Travis Denning.