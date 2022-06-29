LISTEN: Fancy Hagood Drops Summer Single “Blue Dream Baby” With Kacey Musgraves

Country-pop singer Fancy Hagood transports fans to an alternate universe with Kacey Musgraves in their recently (June 28) released single, “Blue Dream Baby.” In honor of pride month, the queer musician and LGBTQ+ ally dropped an out-of-this-world music video featuring “gayliens” and Musgraves’ alter ego “Spacey Kacey.”

Throughout the seventies-inspired clip – Hagood debates whether or not he’s dreaming, as he heads up to space with handsome martians. Before breaking into the chorus, the Nashville-based artist finds himself shocked to see Musgraves on the UFO. The two show off their soothing vocals at a groovy disco.

“My blue dream baby, driving me crazy | Got my mood ring changing indigo to navy | Like I’m out of body, like there’s nobody on the dance floor,” they sing for a rowdy crowd of animated aliens. “And I know what I know and I feel what I feel | And I just gotta know if the feeling is real|Or just a blue dream baby.”

Although Hagood and the GRAMMY Award winning singer are good friends, the trippy track serves as their first collaboration together. The artist best known for his hit 2015 hit “Goodbye,” penned the single alongside Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and critically acclaimed songwriter Alysa Vanderheym.

“I want to thank @spaceykacey for being the sexiest cartoon I’ve ever seen and for throwing down on the track! It’s a dream come true when you get to put magic out into the world…but to get to do it with one of your besties is just next level of special I could stay high on!” wrote the fast-rising artist on Instagram.

Hagood continued to point out Musgraves’ ongoing contributions to the LGBTQ+ community and how she played a role in making the country music space more inclusive.

“Kacey is such a trailblazer and has created so much room in this town [Nashville] for queer expression and art. I have felt the effects of the change she has helped create not only in my career, but in my personal life as well. Kacey made me feel seen long before we were friends, and I’m so honored to share a track with such a legend,” he added.

Brooke Eden, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes are some of the notable names in Nashville that have already praised the dance-worthy tune.

“SO PROUD OFF YOU❤️❤️,” screamed breakout star Lindsay Ell. “Amazing. Love It❤️,” gushed Leslie Jordan.

Hagood said the collaboration did not come out of left field, as he often bounces ideas off of Musgraves.



"Kacey and I share stuff we've written from time to time with each other," he shared in a statement upon release. "but it was actually her boyfriend who heard 'Blue Dream Baby' first. He told her about it, and later that night, she and I were texting, when she asked to hear it. To my absolute amazement, she was super into it, and the rest is history. I'm still pinching myself that I get to put out a song in the world with someone who is not only one of my favorite artists, but also one of my closest friends. It doesn't get any more special than this." "Blue Dream Baby" is set to appear on his forthcoming record, which follows his successful 2021 collection, "Southern Curiosity." Musgraves will appear at Adele's highly anticipated London show on July 1-2 as an opening act.




